Taraba sitting Governor looses Senatorial bid to APC Candidate Jimkuta

Emmanuel Awari-Jalingo

Taraba state Governor Darius Ishaku and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Senatorial candidate for Taraba South on Monday lost his senatorial bid to the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Mr. David Jimkuta.

Prof. Adeyeye Solomon, the returning officer for the senatorial election who announced the results in Wukari, said that the candidate of the APC Jimkuta scored a total of 85,415 votes to defeat Ishaku of the PDP who got 45,708 votes.

The results from the various local government areas that make up the zone indicate that the APC candidate David Jim Kuta scored 17,607 in Donga local government area while PDP’s Ishaku scored 10,492.

The APC got 13,087 votes against PDP’s 8,092 in Ibi, 22,246 against 4,098 in Ussa/Yangtu, 20,892 against 12,988 in Wukari, and 11,581 votes against 9,640 from Takum.

According to him, the APC candidate won in all the local government areas including the governor’s hometown of Takum.