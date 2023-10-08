Taraba Police parade 4 suspects terrorising students of state university

…Deny abduction of many along Mararraba Apawa-Ring Road by hoodlums

Emmanuel Awari-Jalingo

Taraba State Police Command has said it has arrested no fewer than four suspects robbing students of Taraba State University.

Spokesman of the Police command, SP Abdullahi Usman, said the four suspects were part of a syndicate terrorising students and communities around the state owned university.

According to him, ” on 7/10/2023 at about 0900hrs, operatives of Kofai Police Station attached to Sunkani Division Ardo-Kola LGA succeeded in breaking the syndicate of some miscreants and arresting the four suspects who have been terrorizing and robbing Students and community around Taraba State University Jalingo.

“The suspects upon arrest have confessed to the crime, and they are giving useful information to the Police that will lead to the arrest of their cohorts now at large.”

He gave the names of the suspects as,

Joseph Desmond, M, (aka Danbachama) of Numan Local government, Adamawa State, Swaibu Sambu, M, (aka Dan Kona) of Kofai village, Ardo Kola Local government, Taraba State, Danladi Ibrahim, M, of Karim Lamido Local government, Taraba State and Douglas John, M, of Hong Local government Adamawa State.

On the incident that occurred along Mararraba Apawa – Zing Road, he debunked a social media report that many persons were abducted.

He described the unconfirmed news as misleading and mischievous.

“The attention of the Taraba State Police Command has also been drawn to the trending post-making round on some social media platforms, that there were heavy gunshots along Mararraban Apawa – Zing road where unconfirmed news from the public has it that scores of people in their Hundreds(100)were kidnapped to an unknown destination.

“On 7/19/2023 at about 0955hrs, the Taraba State Police Command received information that there were sporadic gunshots along Mararraban Yorro, Zing Jalingo road by unknown gunmen.

“The Command CP on receipt of the information, deployed the operatives of Special Taskforce based at the Command’s Headquarters to the area. Upon arrival, it was discovered that hoodlums suspected to be Armed robbers/Kidnappers blocked the road, and shooting sporadically.

“The operatives engaged the hoodlums in a gun duel. However, Two(2) persons were confirmed to be abducted and some unspecified valuables belonging to the commuters returning from Pupule and Monkin markets respectfully were carted away by the hoodlums”, he said.

He further informed that the state police command under CP Yusuf Sulaiman, is working to ensure that the two abducted persons are rescued unharmed.

He also urged members of the public to beware of those in the act of misinforming the public.