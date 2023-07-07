Taraba PDP crisis: Gov. Kefas constitutes c’ttee

EMMANUEL AWARI, Jalingo

The Governor of Taraba State, Dr. Agbu Kefas has approved the constitution of a special committee to look into the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP leadership crisis in the state.

In a statement released to newsmen in Jalingo by the Chief Press Secretary Yusuf Sanda, gave the terms of reference of the committee to include, To ascertain the causes of the conflicts in the leadership tussle in the state chapter of the party, to unravel the cause of litigation over the leadership position of the PDP in Taraba State, advise on the best approach to resolve this tussle, proffer solutions for lasting peace and harmonious cooperation among party leaders and members in the State so as to sustain the ideals of the party.”

The statement gave the list of members as, Ambassador Idris Waziri Chairman while members are: Hon. Tina Musa, Hon. Joseph Tahwan, Hon. Ibrahim Iliya Agabi, Senator Dahiru Bako and Rt. Hon. Simon Inusa Dogari. Others are Hon. Kabiru Jalo, Hon. Regina Ngange, Dr. Alfred Yahya Kobiba, Hon. Ambassador Musa John, Hon. Mohammed Gwampo Member, Hon. Nasiru Boboji, Rt Hon. Husseini Ibrahim while Barr. Sam Adda is the Secretary.

The statement added that the Committee will be inaugurated by the Governor at the Exco chambers, Government House, Jalingo.

For a better society

—————————————————————–

Kindly follow us across all our social media platforms to stay up-to-date with the latest news and happenings in Nigeria and across the globe.

Facebook – https://facebook.com/championnewsonline

Instagram – https://instagram.com/championnewsonline

Twitter– @championnewsng