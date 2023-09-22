Taraba LG polls: APC urges members to participate

Emmanuel Awari-Jalingo

Following the release of the time-table for the 2023 Local Government Elections by the Taraba State Independent Electoral Commission TSIEC, the All Progressives Congress APC in Taraba State has resolved to take part in the elections.

A statement signed by the state and made available to DAILY CHAMPION, Public Secretary, Aaron Artimas said:

“This is not only to underscore its right of participation but also to test the government’s claim of availing a level playing ground.

He advise interested members of APC in the State to declare their interest in the election.

” Based on the time-table released by TSIEC, the campaign for the elections commenced on 17th September, 2023.

“Accordingly, interested members of the party are advised to approach the State Secretariat of APC to obtain their intent forms for Chairman and Councilor, respectively towards participating in the party Primaries slated to hold from 25-31st October 2023.

He said that the TSIEC has scheduled its sale of forms from 2-4th November 2023 and that members of the party are expected to take note and to act accordingly.