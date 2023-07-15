Taraba Gov warns MDA’s against issuing receipts for rosewood, mining activities 

Emmanuel Awari, Jalingo

The Governor of Taraba State, Dr Agbu Kefas has directed that henceforth, any Ministry, Department, or Agency issuing payment receipts in respect of Rosewood (Madrid) or Mining will be dealt with according to the law.

A statement signed by the Press Secretary to the Governor, Yusuf Sanda said the directive is sequel to the statewide ban on the exploitation of Rosewood and the suspension of Mining activities across the state by the Governor.

He warned the affected MDAs to take note and comply with this directive, accordingly.