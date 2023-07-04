Taraba Gov imposes 24-hour curfew on Karim town over renewed crisis

EMMANUEL AWARI, Jalingo

Taraba State Governor, Agbu Kefas has imposed a 24-hour curfew on Karim town, the headquarters of Karim Lamido Local Government Area (LGA) and its environs effective July 2, 2023.

The curfew follows renewed communal conflicts in some parts of the local government area after the killing of over 30 lives.

In a statement, the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Yusuf Sanda said security agencies have been mandated to ensure strict compliance and any person or group of persons found violating the order should be dealt with in accordance with the law.

“All ward heads, village heads, traditional rulers, and stakeholders in Karim Lamido LGA are advised to take note of the development,” the statement concluded.

Similarly, the Wurkun Youths in Karim Lamido has issued a press statement regarding the conflict. The statement reads: “Attention of the Taraba state government and the security agencies are hereby called to as a matter of urgency deploy more personnels in karim Lamido local government area.

At around 2: am on 1st. July 2023 some Karinjo youths attacked Wurkun community of :Garin Marwa; Sarkin Kudu ; Sallamin Kala and

Yashi pena.

Houses are burnt down, animals belonging to the Wurkun community has been carted away by attackers ‘Karinjo youths’.

“Many were injured and one death at General Hospital Bambur. In strong terms, we are calling on the attention of the state government, all security agencies to as a matter of urgency deploy more personnel at this very moment. The Wurkun youths in totality condemned this inhuman and criminalized attitude of Karinjo youths whose aim is to destroy and make palliatives with the property of the Wurkun people, which is uncalled for.

“Wurkun are peace loving and accommodative people. We accommodated them Karijo people during their crises with Fulani in 1996, give them food, shelter, cloth them, enrolled them for skills training at Women Development Centre in Bambur and Banyam Theological Seminary. This are people we helped, and now trying to pay the Wurkun community this way.

We need government intervention as quick as it’s is. We are peace loving”.

According to Nick Brody of Homeland Security, “Terrorism is not a crime, but an act of retaliation”.

