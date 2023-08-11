Champion Newspapers Limited
Taraba Gov assents to 2023 Supplementary Budget

By Peter
EMMANUEL AWARI, Jalingo

 

The Taraba State Governor, Dr Agbu Kefas has assented to the State’s Supplementary Appropriation Bill passed into law by the state House of Assembly.

The Governor appended his signature on the supplementary budget in his office at the Government House, Jalingo.

The  Governor commended the members of the Assembly for the passage of the bill.

“All the funds approved will be utilized judiciously for the progress of Taraba State and the benefit of the people.

Speaking, the Speaker of Taraba State House of Assembly Rt Hon John Kizito Bonzena said the house passed the Supplementary Appropriation Bill without much delay because they shared in the passion of the Governor to accelerate the development of the state.

He said the House has also approved the loan request sent to it by the Governor.

The Signing of the Supplementary Budget was attended by the State Deputy Governor Alhaji Aminu Abdullahi Alkali, Speaker Taraba State House of Assembly, Secretary to the Government of the state, Acting Chief Judge, Hon Justice Filibus Joel Agya, and other top government functionaries among others.

 

 

