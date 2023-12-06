Champion Newspapers Limited
Taraba: Fresh killings claim 33 people

EMMANUEL AWARI, Jalingo

 

Thirty-three people including settled  Fulani herdsmen and farmers were killed in a fresh killing spree in three villages of Bali local government area of Taraba state.

 

CHAMPION gathered that twenty-one persons were killed at Garbatau village, ten people were killed at Ganpeto and three persons were killed at Hawan mata all in Bali local government area two days ago.

 

The killings it was gathered were allegedly committed by three Fulani herdsmen vigilante groups that targeted  Fulani herdsmen who settled in the area for many years.

Though the reasons behind the attacks by the Fulani herdsmen vigilante groups are yet to be ascertained, it was learned that the vigilante were fighting bandits and informants in the area.

 

Sources from the area who would not like their names mentioned told our reporter that during the attacks over thirty-three persons including a Hausa man from Kano state were affected.

 

The sources further stated that following the attacks hundreds of Fulani herdsmen had to flee with their cows into neighbouring Adamawa state.

 

Similarly many cows were said to be rustled and more than thirty motorcycles belonging to those killed were carted away.

Our reporter reports that last week bandits killed eighteen hunters in the Bali local government area of Taraba state.

 

Spokes person of Taraba police command SP Usman Abdullahi  did not  answer  several calls but replied to a text message  sent to him by our reporter  on the matter saying,

 

“We are on a courtesy call with the CP, l will get back to you later”

 

Up to the time of filing this report,  the police person has not responded to the matter.

 

 

Peter 10442 posts 0 comments
