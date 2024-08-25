Taraba: Erosion cuts off two major road bridges

Emmanuel Awari-Jalingo

Two major roads leading to the state capital from Taraba South, Central and states South – South and South – East parts of the country, has been rendered impassable in Taraba State due to erosion that cut off two major bridges.

The bridge located in Mayo-Kam village of Bali local government council of the state, was reportedly cut off by erosion following a massive rainfall.

The development cut off vital roads linking several communities including Gembu in Sardauna council, Baisa in Kurmi council and Gashaka local government council.

The disruption, poses significant challenges for travelers and transporters who rely solely on the route for access to various parts of the state.

The disaster is coming at a similar scenario in Namnai, were the major bridge linking the state capital with the nearby Benue State and other parts of southern Nigeria was washed away by flood.

Persons from the surrounding communities are passionately calling on the state government to as a matter of urgency address the problem, adding that the development will not only hinder movement, it will also impact negatively on farming activities.

“Transporting our farm products to the nearby markets will no doubt also be affected if the government fails to fix it on time,” one of the local farmers said.

On it’s part, Governor Agbu Kefas, represented by his Deputy, Alh Aminu Abdullahi Alkali visited the cut-off Namnai bridge along Mutum Biyu-Wukari Road.

“The unfortunate incident happened due to Over flooding that washed away the bridge.

“The situation has suspended motorists from plying the road, causing a diversion through Garba Chede – Mutum Biyu.

“This is a very unfortunate situation where motorists can no longer cross but called on the community members to help government in one way or the other to facilitate the reconstruction of the bridge in good time.

He assured people that security will be beefed up to safe guard lives of those walking around the bridge especially those using local boat to cross-over people on transit.

“For the mean time government will liase with the military to help in temporarily fixing emergency bridge, so that smaller vehicles can manage to pass on while proper construction of the bridge is ongoing.