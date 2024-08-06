Taraba: Coalition demands establishment of grievance mechanism

EMMANUEL AWARI, Jalingo

The National Council of non-governmental organisations and civil society organisations in Nigeria (NCNCSON) Taraba State chapter, has said that it stands with the people of Taraba and the entire nation during these trying times.

This was contained in a statement signed by the secretary, Mr. Mike Adiel issued in Jalingo, the state capital.

It also called for the establishment of grievance mechanism by the government at all levels.

The statement reads in part:

“We share the pain and suffering caused by bad governance at all levels and are committed to the fight for good governance.

“We honour the memory of our comrades who have lost their lives and extend our sympathy to those whose properties were looted or destroyed by hooligans who hijacked peaceful protests due to long-standing neglect from our leaders.

“We share the vision of good governance and a better Nigeria with all meaningful Nigerians.

The statement said that during it’s meeting, it resolved to embrace dialogue:

“We appeal to our fellow comrades to embrace the dialogue window opened by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to engage in discussions with the government on numerous issues, and develop a framework for monitoring the implementation of agreed-upon matters, and ensure adherence to timelines, establish grievance mechanism

“We call on the government to establish a grievance mechanism situation room at all levels immediately. This should include representatives from civil society organizations, labour unions, youth groups, women’s groups, media, trade unions, religious and traditional leaders, and government officials.

“This body will collect and collate grievances, analyze them, and forward them to the government within ten days, Mandate for Grievance Committee

“The grievance mechanism committee should be given the mandate to ensure the implementation of all agreed-upon issues and continue to mediate between the government and the people.

“Protests for good governance are not unique to our country; they are happening worldwide.

“Nigerians must unite to keep our country safe for everyone. The window of dialogue opened by Mr. President is already a victory for us, as the government initially resisted this approach.

“Let us take advantage of this opportunity to agree on essential matters and monitor their implementation together.

According to the statement, NCNCSON is the voice of the voiceless and will continue to speak and stand with the good people of Taraba and Nigeria at large.

“And we are always ready to provide the platform and technical assistance needed – the statement concluded.

