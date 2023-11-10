Taraba: ASUSS suspends activities over killing of a Teacher

EMMANUEL AWARI, Jalingo

The Academic Staff Union of Secondary Schools in Taraba State has directed its members to suspend academic activities till further notice.

This followed the multiple stabbing to death of Bassey Sardauna, a teacher with Model Government Day Secondary School by some former students of the institution.

A press statement signed and issued to Journalists in jalingo by the Chairman of the Union, Comrade Prince Sule Abasu, said until justice is served to its slain member, they will not return to the classrooms.

The statement reads, “Fellow comrades, on a very sad note we received a shocking news of the demise of our colleague who was stabbed to death.

“This is an inhuman act meted to the most peaceful group of persons and organisation.

“Teachers are known for their contributions to the development of our society.

“You are to note that an injury to one, is an injury to all of us.

“We hereby register our displeasure over this barbaric devilish act where a teacher becomes a prey to his students and other hoodlums in the society.

“We, therefore, call on you to suspend academic activities in all schools across the state, until this issue is addressed so that our duties are carried out without encumbrance.”

The state government on its part is vowing to adequately investigate the matter and ensure that no stone is left unturned – the statement concluded.

Meanwhile the Nigerian Union of Teachers, NUT Taraba State Chapter has sent condolences to the Taraba State Government, GDSS Model, Jalingo and the immediate family of Late Bassey Sardauna Nkuphee over his unfortunate murder in the course of his service to his father land.

A statement signed by the State Chairman, Comrade Nathan Solomon and issued to Journalists in jalingo, said:

“NUT is saddened by the ugly development and calls on the state government to take proactive measures against future reoccurrence of such barbaric act.

It urges her members to remain calm and continue with their academic activities except GDSS Model which is closed down to ensure safety of staff and students even as investigation is still ongoing to unravel those behind the act.

The Union urges security agencies to immediately arrest and bring to Justice those behind it, to serve as deterrent to others.

“May the soul of our departed colleague find eternal rest – the statement concluded.

For a better society

—————————————————————–

Kindly follow us across all our social media platforms to stay up-to-date with the latest news and happenings in Nigeria and across the globe.

Facebook – https://facebook.com/championnewsonline

Instagram – https://instagram.com/championnewsonline

Twitter– @championnewsng