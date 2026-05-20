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Politics

Taraba APC primaries: Youths attack Senator’s DG campaign vehicle

by Peter Anayo0131

EMMANUEL AWARI, Jalingo

 

The Director General of Senator Shua’ibu Isa Lau’s campaign team, Oliver Suleiman, narrowly escaped death as angry youths launched a heavy attack on his vehicle, resulting in heavy destruction in Karim Lamido Local Government.

Our Correspondent gathered that the mob launched the attack as a protest against Senator Shu’ibu Isa’s reelection, whom they believed have betrayed them after ten years of promises.

Eyewitness account revealed that the incident occurred after a group of angry youths reportedly confronted members of the campaign team over allegations of political betrayal, manipulation of party primary processes, and dissatisfaction with the senator’s leadership after nearly a decade in office.

According to sources within the community, the youths accused Senator Lau of abandoning promises allegedly made to the people during previous election campaigns.

Similarly, it was gathered that another situation that triggered the attack was when people were denied of free conduct of the primary election in the area which was believed to have been manipulated against their wish.

The protesters claimed that despite spending ten years in office, the senator had failed to deliver meaningful development and empowerment projects to the constituency.

The situation reportedly escalated when allegations emerged that some individuals linked to the campaign team were attempting to manipulate the outcome of the party primary election in the area.

Residents alleged that voters and party supporters were denied a fair and transparent electoral process, triggering widespread anger among party loyalists and local youths.

During the confrontation, the vehicle conveying Oliver Suleiman and members of his team was heavily attacked and vandalized by the mob.

The windscreen, windows, and other parts of the vehicle were severely damaged as the protesters expressed their frustration.

Sources said the vehicle was attacked during the primaries while its owner allegedly fled the scene.

 

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