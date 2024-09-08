Taraba: 6 Brigade arrests suspected kidnappers’ informant, recovers AK 47 rifle, vehicle in a separate operations

Emmanuel Awari-Jalingo

In its efforts to curb criminality in the state, the men of 6 Brigade of the Nigerian Army, Jalingo has carried out series of successful military operations in various locations in the state.

In a statement issued to DAILY CHAMPION, in Jalingo, the Acting Assistant Director, Army Public Relations of the Brigade, Olubodunde Oni said,

“With the aim to curb crime within Taraba State, troops of 6 Brigade/Sector 3 Operation Whirl Stroke (OPWS) , apprehended a suspected Kidnapper’s informant and recovered an AK-47 rifle, and a vehicle in two separate operations.

He said that the recent abduction of one Malam Saidu at his residence at Vesee community in Ukum LGA of Benue State, the troops of 6 Brigade in Sondi village of Wukari LGA of Taraba State conducted an intelligence-led operation on 6 September 2024 and arrested a suspected kidnapper’s informant named Miss Markus Grace for reportedly aiding kidnappers and criminal elements in the area.

“She is also confirmed to be a girlfriend to a notorious kidnapper named Chen who was reported to be terrorising the general area.

“The suspect is currently in custody and undergoing further investigation to reveal the extent of her involvement in various criminal enterprises.

He further said that during a separate operation in the late hours on 5 September 2024, troops of the Brigade while on routine stop and search patrol in Bantaje town of Wukari LGA, flagged down a suspicious Blue Toyota Yaris vehicle with Registration Number, Taraba KLD 652 XA coming from Wukari and heading towards Jalingo.

“Upon being stopped, the driver abandoned the vehicle and fled into nearby bushes.

“A thorough search of the abandoned vehicle led to discovery of an AK-47 rifle, an AK47 magazine and 2 Identity Cards of National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) Mutum Biyu Branch of Gassol LGA of Taraba State bearing Isa Ibrahim and Mallam Isa Garin Tukura. Investigation is still in progress to trace and arrest the suspect as well as to ascertain the involvement of individuals with the identity cards.

The Commander 6 Brigade, Brigadier General Kingsley Chidiebere Uwa while reacting to the successful operations, commended the troops for their professionalism and swift action, urging residents to continue cooperating with security agencies by providing timely information that could help prevent and combat criminal activities.

He assured the public that 6 Brigade remains committed to its mission of maintaining peace and security and reiterates its zero-tolerance stance against all forms of criminality within Taraba State and its environs.