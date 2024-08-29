Taraba @33,  Clergy felicitates with govt, Tarabans

Emmanuel Awari-Jalingo

The Presiding Bishop of the Crown of Life Bible Church, House of David, Rt. Rev. Innocent Rubiruku Solomon, has felicitated with the Government and Tarabans on the celebration of the creation of the state.

A statement issued to DAILY CHAMPION in Jalingo, said that the state has witnessed rapid development since it’s creation on 27th August 1991. The statement reads,

“The Bishop congratulates His Excellency Dr Agbu Kefas, Governor of Taraba State and the entire lovely people of the Nature’s gift to the nation.

“Taraba @33 is a significant milestone in our collective history as a people.

“May God Almighty continue to remember His people and do us good ever more as always.

“We are proud of the dynamic, people focused, development inclined and visionary Leadership of H.E Dr Agbu Kefas.

According to him, the recent hosting of the PDP Governors from all over Nigeria and the inspiring success from the wedding of his daughter hosted in the state capital attest to the good things that Tarabans are hopeful to see and to taste in days and years to come in all areas of developmental journey.

“The Governor’s strategic efforts to address the poverty needs of the populace through the payment of pensions and gratuities of retirees, and the vision to establish Dr Agbu Kefas PALLIATIVE MARKET are positive steps in the right direction and in the interest of the common man.

“This has continued to inspire hope for us Tarabans and we pray to see more in the life time of this administration.

Making Taraba safe and secured to enable farmers and businesses thrive is most critical.

“We are aware this is at the center of H.E’s policy thrust. We will continue to appreciate our security men and women and all agencies in this regard for standing out in their assignment.

“We will not cease to pray for our leaders and all to whom God has bestowed responsibility to lead, care and govern His people at all levels in Taraba State and Nigeria as whole.

Long Live Taraba State.

Long Live The Federal Republic of Nigeria – the statement concluded.