Tanker explosion: Oluremi Tinubu commiserates with Niger Gov over death of travellers

IBRAHIM QUADRI

Nigeria’s First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu has commiserated with the Governor of Niger State, Mohammed Bago and the people of the State on the tragic loss of lives and properties as a result of tanker explosion.

In a statement she personally signed, Tinubu prayed for the deceased and their loved ones left behind.

48 persons and 50 cows had been confirmed dead in a petrol tanker explosion on Sunday in the Agaie Local Government Area of Niger State.

The petrol tanker had a head-on collision with a truck loaded with travellers and cattle from Wudil in Kano State.

The Director-General of the Niger State Emergency Management Agency, Abdullahi Baba-Arab confirmed that the 48 persons were burnt beyond recognition necessitating the mass burial in the local government.

The First Lady said, “I commiserate with the Governor of Niger State, His Excellency Mohammed Umar Bago, and the people of Niger State on the tragic loss of lives and properties which occurred on Sunday 8th September, 2024, as a result of the tanker explosion.

“My thoughts and prayers are with you all, especially the people of Agaie Area in North-Central Local Government Area, Niger State.

“I pray that Almighty Allah grants the families and loved ones of those who lost their lives the strength and fortitude to bear the painful loss.

“May Allah grant them all Aljannah Firdaus.”

