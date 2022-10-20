Champion Newspapers Limited
Tanker explodes on Lagos-Ibadan highway

By Peter
A fuel-laden tanker has exploded along the Lagos-Ibadan expressway.

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) confirmed that the incident happened in the early hours of Thursday. was learnt that a bus was involved in the raging fire, which occurred at Araromi town, before Sagamu interchange, Ogun State.

Details of the incident is still sketchy, according to the FRSC spokesperson in Ogun, Florence Okpe.

Okpe said rescue operation is still on, adding that the number of people involved is yet to be confirmed.

 

She explained that the scene has been cordoned off, while traffic was diverted to avert a secondary clash.

 

“Motorists are advised to make use of alternative routes to avoid unnecessary delay.

 

“Motorists are advised to remain calm and cooperate with traffic managers managing the situation,”she said.

 

