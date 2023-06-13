Tajudeen Abbas defeats Wase, Jaji, emerges Speaker House of Reps

Honourable Tajudeen Abbas from Kaduna State has emerged as the Speaker of the House of Representatives of the 10th National Assembly.

It was gathered that Abbas defeated former Deputy Speaker, Idris Wase and Sani Jaji.

Details later….

For a better society

—————————————————————–

Kindly follow us across all our social media platforms to stay up-to-date with the latest news and happenings in Nigeria and across the globe.

Facebook – https://facebook.com/championnewsonline

Instagram – https://instagram.com/championnewsonline

Twitter– @championnewsng