Tajudeen Abbas defeats Wase, Jaji, emerges Speaker House of Reps

By Peter
Honourable Tajudeen Abbas from Kaduna State has emerged as the Speaker of the House of Representatives of the 10th National Assembly.

It was gathered that Abbas defeated former Deputy Speaker, Idris Wase and Sani Jaji.

Details later….

 

