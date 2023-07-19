Tackling insecurity: N-HYPPADEC to handover N300m mobile barracks to Plateau govt December

From Daniel Dauda, Jos

The National Hydroelectric Power Producing Areas Development Commission (N-HYPPADEC), has expressed its determination towards handing over Mobile Police Barrack to the Plateau State Government in December ending, worth N300 million to help in ameliorating the age long insecurity bedeviling the state.

Our correspondent learned that the ongoing Mobile Police Barrack project facility situated in Kakuruk community, Gashish District of Barkin Ladi LGA, Plateau State has a capacity of accommodating about 150 security personnel.

Managing-Director N-HYPPADEC, Abubakar Sadiq expressed satisfaction as the project is 70℅ completion.

Sadiq who spoke to newsmen Wednesday in Barkin Ladi LGA,after touring the project site alongside management staff and governing council of the commission, revealed the project is driven as a result of the demand by the community.

“Before embarking on the project, we conducted a needs assessment and part of the demand of the community is the need of security outfit close to them that would protect their lives.

“The State government in line with the aspirations of providing the need of the community are concur to such aspirations and that is why we keyed into action.”

N-HYPPADEC MD having saw the ongoing project up large that the commission were after quality delivery and sustainability not esthetic or beauty, but rather meeting the demand which is the objective in which the project have been cited.

“The cost implication of the project is enormous. This is about N300 million excluding the fencing.

“The security personnel should be provide with some amenities to make lives conducive and comfortable which is also including that would make access to the place very difficult.

“Left to us we wish to make the facility accessible now, but as you can see it is not possible. But were hoping before 31st December, 2023, ending we should be able to handover the facility to the state Government, and in turn to the Police Force”, he stated.

Recall, Gashish District of Barkin Ladi LGA were amongst the Plateau communities that experienced onslaught as more than 200 people were killed on over night and properties worth millions destroyed by Fulani militias some years back.

The then former Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osimbanjo who visited the attack community promised billion of Naira on behalf of Federal Government of Nigeria to enable rebuilding homes and resettling of victims, and also construction of Mobile Police Barrack in the affected area. Unfortunately President Muhammadu Buhari left power such promises doesn’t come to fruition.