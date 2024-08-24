John Obaro, the visionary Founder and Group Managing Director of SystemSpecs, a leading technology Group in Nigeria, recently delivered a thought-provoking presentation at the Nigerian-British Chamber of Commerce (NBCC) Sharing Experience Series 2.0. The event, themed “Build to Last: Deploying Technology as a Business Enabler,” brought together industry leaders, entrepreneurs, and professionals to discuss the role of technology in creating sustainable businesses.

The NBCC’s “Sharing Experience Series” is a bi-annual program designed to inspire and empower the next generation of business leaders. It provides a platform for budding and accomplished professionals to learn from the personal journeys, challenges, and successes of leading men and women such as Obaro, who have paved the way in various sectors in Nigeria and demonstrated resilience, innovation, and leadership.

According to Ray Atelly, President and Chairman of Council, NBCC, the series was initiated to showcase the stories of individuals who have succeeded through hard work and integrity.

“There are perhaps a few John Obaros in this audience, and some watching from their offices today, who will be inspired to continue the cycle of leadership and innovation. Our mission is to keep producing leaders, captains of industry, and people who can keep the flag flying despite the challenges we face in Nigeria today,” the President remarked.”

During his session, Obaro emphasised the importance of business partnerships, advising that successful collaborations require well-defined agreements and a mutual understanding in spirit.

He credited his early partnership with Systems Union as a critical learning experience that helped SystemSpecs navigate the Nigerian market and establish a strong brand presence. “Partnerships are essential, but you must ensure that your agreements are solid and that both parties share the same vision,” Obaro advised.

On innovation, Obaro highlighted the importance of fostering a culture of creativity within organisations. He stressed the need for leadership to embrace innovation and encourage diverse perspectives. “We have always had a diverse range of people, and we encourage them to think creatively and take risks. This culture of innovation has been deeply entrenched in our people, allowing us to remain at the forefront of technological advancements,” he said.

Obaro also addressed the challenges of introducing new technology in a market resistant to change. However, he noted that today’s acceptance of software automation demonstrates how far the tech industry in Nigeria has come, thus emphasising the need for resilience and adaptability.

Integrity was another cornerstone of Obaro’s message. He said: “Integrity is not just a banner; it is something you must live by and practice. Cutting corners may yield short-term gains, but it will never lead to lasting success”. Consequently, Obaro highlighted the critical role corporate governance plays in ensuring the longevity and resilience of an organization. He explained that a formidable framework for ethics and compliance is fundamental not just for maintaining legal standards but for embedding a culture of integrity and accountability.

Furthermore, Obaro noted that employees are the real engine of any company. “Your employees must believe in you,” he remarked. He stressed the importance of fostering strong working relationships with employees, moving beyond a master-servant dynamic. While such a dynamic might work in the short term, Obaro pointed out that building a cohesive, loyal team is essential for creating a lasting enterprise. A committed and well-aligned team, he concluded, is the foundation of long-term success in any organisation.

Obaro offered valuable insights into entrepreneurship, advising aspiring business owners to understand their strengths and collaborate with others to complement their weaknesses.

“Some people are better suited to managing existing businesses, and that’s perfectly fine. If you’re looking for money or accomplishments, entrepreneurship is not the only way,” Obaro said.

As Nigeria and the world move further into the digital age, Obaro noted the huge potential of Artificial Intelligence (AI) to transform industries and the necessity for Nigerian businesses to scale their operations globally. He advocated for a proactive approach to learning and adapting to new technologies to remain competitive in the global market.

In discussing the future in Nigeria, he said entrepreneurship could soon take centre stage and urged participants to invest in understanding AI and commit to continuous learning to stay ahead.

He also emphasised the growing importance of cybersecurity, noting that the consequences of poor data management could be devastating for any business. “You need a team that’s always monitoring and preparing for potential threats. The reputational damage from a breach is immense,” he cautioned.

In closing, John Obaro emphasised the importance of leadership vision, fostering a culture of innovation, and the need for collaboration within organisations. He encouraged leaders to focus on long-term impact, driven by integrity.

He also reminded entrepreneurs to always study the market, identify niches, and surround themselves with people who share their vision. “The Nigerian market is huge, and we often underestimate it. Be sure you have a strong foundation before you leap onto the global stage,” he advised.

The session was a resounding success, leaving attendees inspired and equipped with practical insights on building businesses that last, using technology.

Akin Osuntoki, Chairman of the Membership Committee (NBCC), praised Obaro for his profound impact and deep-rooted commitment to the nation, saying, “Dr. Obaro is a Nigerian asset – born in Nigeria, educated in Nigeria, produced in Nigeria. SystemSpecs, Remita, and all the subsidiaries started as a Nigerian project. The intersection between SystemSpecs and Dr. Obaro is what you have been able to create with your colleagues, and I think that is just exceptional.”

Obaro’s perspective highlights the critical role that Nigerian business leaders must play in navigating the fast-paced world of technological advancements. By embracing innovation and actively leading the integration of technology within their companies, leaders can turn potential challenges into opportunities for growth and long-term success.

As Nigeria continues to evolve as a hub for technological innovation, companies like SystemSpecs remain well-positioned to lead the charge. The Nigerian business landscape, marked by unique challenges but immense potential, demands leaders who are not only resilient but also visionary. SystemSpecs will continue to stay ahead by fostering a culture of innovation and leveraging cutting-edge technology to drive sustainable growth, maintaining its position as a pioneer in the industry and guiding Nigeria into the future of digital transformation.