SystemSpecs extends application for children’s day essay competition

African technology giant, SystemSpecs, has extended the entry deadline for its Children’s Day Essay Competition.

SystemSpecs, Africa’s leading financial, human resources and e-commerce software technology giant, has extended the deadline for submission of entries for the 2022 Children’s Day Essay Competition till April 29, 2022.

According to Oluwasegun Adesanya, Group Head, Corporate Services, SystemSpecs, the extension is in response to the call by many participants, parents, proprietors of schools and other stakeholders from across the country who claim the second term holidays and overlapping activities have challenged the adequate supervision and coordination of entries’ submission.

Existing in two categories – Junior (age 9-12 years) and Senior (age 13-16 years), the Competition is open to primary and secondary school students who are to write on the 2022 topic, “Improving the Quality of Education in Nigeria through Technology.” All entries are to be submitted through the competition portal, www.systemspecs.com.ng/2022essay. Only submissions made through this portal are valid.

Entries into the junior category should not exceed 1,000 words, while the senior category should not exceed 1,500 words. Essays must reflect participants’ original ideas, devoid of plagiarism, written in English and endorsed by an accredited school official, parent, or legal guardian.

According to Adesanya, “the school that produces the most number of top winning entries in the junior and senior categories would be rewarded with 10 and 20 high-capacity personal computers, respectively, aside from other benefits.”

The top 3 individual winners in both categories will win high capacity laptops, topnotch headphones, free uLesson coding certificate courses, monthly 40 gigabyte Internet data for 1 year, travel suitcases, unique keepsake hoodies, school bags and much more. They will also gain automatic admission to the SystemSpecs National Summer Coding Camp.

The uLesson Coding Certificate Courses for the 3 top winners in each category are the product of a recent collaboration between SystemSpecs and uLesson Coding School, a frontline ed-tech startup that provides high quality, affordable and accessible online coding classes. “uLesson Coding School, in addition to other prizes, will not only equip participants with hands-on relevant technology skills but also help to unleash their creative minds,” Adesanya added.

In recognition of SystemSpecs’ 30th anniversary celebration, there shall be 30 honour roll awardees in 2022 against 20 in prior years. Honour roll awardees are essay winners whose scores are in the very top bracket among participants.

In its third year, the Competition aims to provide Nigerian children with an opportunity to contribute to addressing national issues through technology-led thinking and initiatives.

Some winners of the past editions include Onuoha-Okoro N. David of St Anthony Grammar School (Private), Esure, Ijebu Mushin, Ogun state; Kalu Derrick Ugochukwu of Fosla Academy, Karshi, Abuja; Chetachi Best Mbalu of Lagooz College, Iyana Ipaja, Lagos; and Uchenna Rita Ohiaeri of Queensland Academy, Okota, Lagos for the junior and senior categories of the 2020 and 2021 competitions respectfully.

The organiser of the Competition, SystemSpecs, is a 30-year-old pioneer in financial and human capital technology solutions and services developed in Nigeria for the rest of Africa. The firm recently spun off its operations into two subsidiaries – Remita Payment Services Limited (RPSL) and SystemSpecs Technology Services Limited (STSL).