SWAN decries stoppage of renovation of Ondo Stadium

The Sports Writers Association of Nigeria (SWAN), Ondo State Chapter, has decried the suspension of renovation works on the Ondo State Sports Complex in Akure.

This is contained in a communique issued after the association’s Congress, on Friday in Akure.

The association, in the communique signed by its Chairman, Segun Giwa, said that abandonment of the project three months after its award, had forestalled the possibility of athletes in the state having access to the place soon.

It said that the situation would thus affect athletes in the state training for national and international championships as well as those eking out a living within and around the sport complex

“SWAN is not happy with the abandonment of the project at the Akure Stadium (Ondo State Sports Complex) three months after the contract was awarded by the state government.

“ The association calls on Gov. Lucky Aiyedatiwa to visit the Sports Complex to see what next line of action needs to be taken,” the body said.

The SWAN also implored the governor to constitute the board of the Ondo State Sports Council, like he did for the Ondo State Football Agency (ODSFA), to ensure all round sports development.

It said that owing to the lack of a board for the council, sport associations in the state were not performing optimally.

The association said that if the board was constituted, it would enable the state Ministry of Youth and Sports Development to focus more on policy making for progress of sports activities.

The SWAN commended the leadership of the ODSFA for its support to the body.

The congress tasked ODSFA to do more for Sunshine Stars FC, in order for the young squad to perform well this current NPFL season.

“They should also ensure Sunshine Queens return to the Elite women’s league by ensuring early preparations,” the communique read. (NAN)