Suspended Abuja Chief Imam, Sheikh Khalid, finally sacked for telling Buhari the truth

Sheikh Khalid said Buhari who visited Kaduna many times during election campaigns to solicit for votes had refused to visit the state after a Kaduna-bound passenger train was attacked and the occupants were either killed, abducted or maimed by bandits.

For not “showing remorse” and recanting, the Chief Imam of Apo Legislative Quarters Juma’at Mosque in Abuja, Sheikh Nuru Khalid, who was earlier suspended has now been sacked by the Mosque’s Steering Committee for criticising President Muhammadu Buhari over last Monday night’s attack on an Abuja-Kaduna train.

Sheikh Khalid was initially suspended by the Steering Committee of the strategic mosque.

But on Monday afternoon, the Mosque’s Steering Committee declared him sacked.

They said he was sacked because he has not shown any remorse over his comment on the train attack and criticism of President Buhari.

When contacted, Sheikh Khalid said he has not been given any letter to that effect.

Khalid, had after his suspension, vowed to continue speaking what he described as the truth to power.

All efforts to get the head of the Mosque’s steering Committee were futile.

Sheikh Khalid was suspended after last Friday’s sermon, during which he criticised President Muhammadu Buhari over last Monday night’s attack on a Kaduna-bound train that left from Abuja.

The chairman of the Mosque Steering Committee, Senator Sai’du Dansadau, said the Sheikh was suspended for what he called inciting sermon on Friday, April 1, 2022 against Buhari.

But rather than backpedalling, they decided to sack him on Monday for not being remorseful.

