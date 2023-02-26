Suspected Hoodlums Set Kano INEC office On Fire

The independent National Electoral Commission office in Takai Local Government Area of Kano State has reportedly been gutted by fire.

It was gathered that the incident happened at around 09:30 am on Sunday when some unidentified persons started beating people which forced election observers, journalists and INEC officials to scamper for safety and hide in the ceiling but the thugs set the office on fire.

One of the victims and a journalist from the area, Sale Nasko, said the suspects were believed to be followers of one of the political parties.

The victim who is currently hospitalised with various degrees of injuries said the suspected attackers namely Garba Gambo, Shehu Na-marka, and Abdullahi Dan-jalingo were arrested and an unidentified one was at large.

The attack comes as the collation officer of the local government was waiting for the arrival of the last two wards (Takai and Kachako) before announcing the official results of yesterday’s Presidential and National Assembly elections.

He said they were rescued by men of the military.“We have learned that the attack doesn’t affect the election results,” said the victim

When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer in Kano, SP Abdullahi Haruna confirmed the incident.

He said the fire was set up at the generator house behind the office building but it was put off immediately.

“It was from the generator house that they put out the fire. It was hurriedly brought under control and security operatives have been intensified in the area,” he said.