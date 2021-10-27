Champion Newspapers Limited
Supreme Int’l Magazine Special recognition awards held in Lagos

By Peter
L-r ...Founder Power House Chapel Lagos  ,Bishop Caleb Atolagbe,  Presenting award to  CEO , BISCON Communications Prince Adebisi  Olatilo , Director/ Editor –in- Chief of Supreme International Magazine Mr  Friday Etim John , during the Supreme  Special recognition awards held at Golden gate Ikoyi  Lagos on 24/ 10/2021... PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI .
L-r… Miss Security Nigeria Queen Alisha Uwua, CEO Leoela international Limited Lady Ifyugo Mgbemene , received award from Chairman , Vigo Industries International Engr Matthias kadiri , Director/ Editor –in- Chief of Supreme International Magazine Mr. Friday Etim John .

L-r …Director/ Editor –in- Chief of Supreme International Magazine Mr. Friday Etim John , CEO Badinson Security .Mr Matthew Ibadin ,presenting award to representative of  Dr Ayo Ogunsan, Board member Lagos State Security Trust Fund (LSSTF)  to Ogunsan  Folorunsho, with them is Miss Security Nigeria Queen  Alisha Uwua.

L-r Director/ Editor –in- Chief of Supreme International Magazine Mr. Friday Etim John, Chief  (Mrs)  Nonye Mojekwu – Chukwujama. Presenting award to   Nigerian Businessman Dr (sir) Goodluck Etom Obi (KSC)  while others watch.

L-r… Director/ Editor –in- Chief of Supreme International Magazine Mr. Friday Etim John, Chief  (Mrs)  Nonye Mojekwu – Chukwujama. CEO Badinson Security .Mr Matthew Ibadin , Presenting award to Nigerian Artiste Prince Oziomachukwu favour Mojekwu a.k.a Ozzy Bosco  and  Nigerian Businessman Dr (sir) Goodluck Etom Obi (KSC)  .

L-r …Director/ Editor –in- Chief of Supreme International Magazine Mr. Friday Etim John, Team Lead ,Media Relations , Unity Bank Plc Mr Jonah Nwokpoku; presenting award to Chairman Nigerian Institute of Public Relations Lagos State Chapter , Mrs Comfort Obot Nwankwo and  Mrs Jennifer  Ebong –John watching .

L-r…Adeyemi Adebowale . Media ; OJo- Isaac  O.M Publisher SB E-News/ SB events Magazine , Akinwunmi Ibrahim , Art/ Creative Director, Akintex Media Photography .

L-r…Mazi Martins Ogbu , Barrister Sunny Ukabam Miss Security Nigeria Queen Alisha Uwua, Mazi Ugo Mgbemene ,CEO Leoela international Limited Lady Ifyugo Mgbemene , received award from Chairman , Vigo Industries International Engr Matthias kadiri , Dr M.I.Okoro and  Mrs Onyinye Onyia at the award ceremony.

L-r… Director/ Editor –in- Chief of Supreme International Magazine Mr. Friday Etim John Nigerian Businessman Dr (sir) Goodluck Etom Obi (KSC) presenting award to Mr John Ayoola Ajekigbe his wife Esther and Mr Kingsley Bassey watch .

Cross Section of the guest With Supreme International Magazine  , during the Supreme  Special recognition awards held at Golden gate Ikoyi  Lagos on 24/ 10/2021…PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

 

 

