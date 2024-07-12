Supreme Court’s judgment on LG autonomy takes immediate effect – FG

.A huge burden taken off our shoulders — Governors

The Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Lateef Fagbemi, SAN, says the Supreme Court judgment on local government autonomy takes immediate effect.

Fagbemi who spoke on Friday, a day after the judgment said that it has “emancipated” Local Government Areas from the “shackles of the past”.

While speaking with newsmen after a meeting with President Bola Tinubu, AGF Fagbemi said the judgment of the Supreme Court will take “immediate effect”.

According to him, the ball is now in the court of state governors to conduct LGA elections, adding that the judgment stipulates punishment for refusal.

“Naturally, one will be happy, should be happy. Nigerians are happy about it.

“I call it local government emancipation judgment because it has really emancipated the local government from the shackles of the past.

“I hope that local government officials will look at it as an opportunity to develop their various local governments.

“The judgment is clear as to what they should do, the judgment is clear as to what consequences will attach to failure or refusal to follow the judgment of the Supreme Court which takes immediate effect,” AGF Fagbemi added.

Meanwhile, AbdulRazaq AbdulRahman, Governor of Kwara and Chairman, Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF), said the forum welcomed the ruling of the Supreme Court granting autonomy to local governments areas.

AbdulRahman made the remark while addressing State House correspondents after a meeting with President Bola Tinubu on Friday.

He was accompanied by Gov. Hope Uzodimma, Chairman, All Progressives Party (APC) Governors Forum and Dr Bala Mohammed, Chairman, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Governors Forum.

“Compliance is a given and our Attorney General has applied for the enrollment order, which we’ll study carefully.

“But by and large governors are happy with the devolution of power in respect of local government autonomy. It relieves the burden on governors.

“Our people really don’t know how much states expend in bailing out local governments, and that’s the issue there,” he said.

He said in his state Kwara, the government had never tampered with local government funds.

“What the local governments have to do is to manage themselves, especially with the incoming minimum wage, to manage their affairs and make sure salaries are paid, traditional rulers get their five per cent and those are the main issues,” he said.

On states where local government elections are yet to be conducted, he said the forum would meet next Wednesday to look at the issue wholly and then come up with a resolution.

He also said the discussion on minimum wage was ongoing, and that the tripartite committee had met and submitted its report.

“Yes, a movement of figures is the prerogative of the president which he will also transmit to the National Assembly for robust debate before it’s adopted,” said AbdulRahman.