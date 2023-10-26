Supreme Court Verdict: Ondo APC hails judgment, salutes Tinubu, Ganduje, others

DAMISI OJO, Akure

Chairman of Ondo State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Ade Adetimehin, has lauded the judgment of the Apex Court in the country over the last presidential election.

The State chapter hailed President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, his Vice, Kashim Shettima, the APC National Secretariat, led by Dr. Abdullahi Umar Gaduje, and all stakeholders of the ruling party on the victory.

Adetimehin described the unanimous decision of the seven-man panel of the Supreme Court Justices on all the issues raised by the appellants, as a validation of Ondo State huge votes during the national exercise.

While the case lasted, he revealed, the State chapter never lost sleep over the matter.

He said the party has so much confidence in the judiciary, and indeed, the legal teams of the President and the party.

Ondo APC further applauded the commitment of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to the growth of democracy in Nigeria.

The party chieftain urged the president to put legal distractions behind, and concentrate on rebuilding the economy and welfare of Nigerians, in line with the renewed hope agenda.

He said “We are confident that the APC- led government is taking concrete steps to block every economic loopholes, and promote judicious utilization of our commonwealth, in the interest of Nigerians.

“We appeal to all contenders, particularly the People’s Democratic Party, and Labour Party, to join hands with the ruling APC, to foster rapid economic recovery.

“We pray that God will continue to keep and uphold Mr. President and his team in this onerous task of rebuilding the nation”.

