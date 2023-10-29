Supreme Court Verdict: Cleric seeks support for Tinubu for development

DAMISI OJO, Akure

Nigerians irrespective of religion, creeds,political affiliation and tribe have been urged to come together to rally round the Federal government under President Bola Tinubu now that the apex court has affirmed his election.

A Vicar-in-charge of St Paul’s Anglican Church Afin-Akoko in Ondo state, Revd Emmanuel Olawole made the call in his Sunday sermon.

According to the cleric, God loves unity, forgiveness, and believing in Him as the giver and taker of positions.

He urged other contestants especially Alhaji Atiku Abubakar and Dr. Peter Obi to join hands with President Tinubu while he in turn reciprocates with open mind.

Revd Olawole counselled President Tinubu, now that litigations had been settled to focus on policies that will ease the current hardship, starvation, inflation, insecurity and other economic tribulations that had made Nigeria’s currency to be worthless.

The Anglican Priest urged churches to devote more time for fervent prayers for the country leadership and her followership.

