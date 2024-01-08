Supreme Court upholds Benue Governor’s election

The Supreme Court has dismissed an appeal against the election of Governor Hycinth Alia of Benue State.

The apex court also affirmed the election of the priest-turned-politician.

The apex court decision followed the withdrawal of an appeal by counsel for Titus Uba of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Sebastian Hon.

However, the Election Petitions Tribunal and the Court of Appeal, Abuja, affirmed Alia’s election as Benue governor, following his declaration by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) as the winner of the March 18 governorship election.

The Court of Appeal had said it lacked the jurisdiction to hear the petition because it was a pre-election matter.

The court held that Uba should have prosecuted the forgery allegation against the deputy governor, Sam Ode, at the high court.

It also held that Uba failed to prove allegations of forgery against Ode beyond a reasonable doubt.

On Monday, the PDP candidate pursued the matter to the Supreme Court, and the apex court dismissed his appeal and affirmed Alia’s election.

Alia, a first-time governorship contestant had wrested power from PDP in Benue. Alia succeeded Samuel Ortom of the PDP who was governor of the state for eight years.