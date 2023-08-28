Supreme Court Judgment Over Powers of IGP and Police Commission on Inspectors Recruitment in the Nation’s Interest-Arase

Jonas Ezieke, Abuja

Chairman of the Police Commission and retired Inspector-General of Police Dr.Solomon Arase has reacted to the Supreme Court Of Nigeria a judgement which affirmed the powers of the Police Service Commission PSC’s prerogative to recruit Police Inspectors and not that of the Inspector-General of Police IGP as a judgement in the nation’s interest

On the 11th of July, 2023, the Supreme Court decided and laid to rest the contentious issue and controversy between the Police Service Commission

and the Nigeria Police Force, as to whose duty it is to recruit constables for the Nigeria Police. In the judgment; the Supreme Court unequivocally

pronounced the Police Service Commission as the agency statutorily mandated to do so.

Prior to the judgment, efforts were already in process and at advanced stage towards amicable resolution of the issue

between the two critical institutions, as it was highly embarrassing to Government, and indeed other stakeholders for the duo which ought to

work in harmony and mutuality to have engaged in such avoidable legal disputation over an issue that sought understanding, respect and

compromise.

Reacting to the judgment, Commission Chairman, Dr. Solomon Arase, CFR, retired Inspector General of Police said the judgment simply and legally cements the resolution of the issue in a win-win situation for the two institutions which ordinarily cannot effectively function, and deliver on its respective mandates

without the cooperation of each other. It must be said and seen,

therefore, that the judgment is delivered for the overall best interest of our national security, and goes to underscore the imperative need for

harmonious working relationship and mutual trust amongst agencies of

Government. Consequently, it is important that all concerned de-escalate and eschew all forms of hostilities, misconceptions, preconceptions and

prejudices against each other which were at the base of the hitherto characterizing of a no love lost relationship between the Commission and the NPF. He noted that the unnecessary imbrogilo impacted negatively on the Staff of the Police Service Commission and officers and other ranks of the Nigeria Police Force.

Going forward, he announced that a Recruitment Board has been constituted,

chaired by the Police Service Commission, with other relevant stakeholders as members, and will be inaugurated in no distant time. The Board will screen and ensure that only able and qualified members of the

public are recruited into the NPF, reflecting also the principle of Federal Character.

The imperativeness of peace, harmony and cordiality between the two institutions, according to him cannot be over-emphasized, as contemporary security

provisioning has become more tasking than ever, and demands a robust policy guideline from the Commission, if the Nigeria Police Force must

be repositioned for greater efficiency and effectiveness in not only meeting up with the myriad of security challenges confronting our dear country, Nigeria, but also birthing a responsive, responsible and accountable police to our people. Peace is essential for growth and success of any institution in delivering on its mandate, and it is hoped

that the Commission and NPF will continue to build and consolidate on the emerging trust, confidence and mutual respect which will aggregate

to foster and entrench a culture of love and symbiotic relationship between the two agencies, towards the attainment of our statutory

mandates, for a greater, safer, prosperous and more secure Nigeria.