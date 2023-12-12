Supreme court appeal: Iwuanyanwu makes passionate call for Nnamdi Kanu’s release

By Cosmas Chukwu

As the date for the Mazi Nnamdi Kanu Supreme Court appeal draws near, the President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, Chief Egnr Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu has made a special appeal for his release.

In a press statement which Iwuanyanwu personally signed and circulated to newsmen by Dr Chiedozie Alex Ogbonnia, he appealed on behalf of Igbos to President Bola Tinubu to direct Kanu’s release.

The statement reads:

“I want on behalf of all Igbos worldwide to appeal to the President of the Federal

Republic of Nigeria, His Excellency, Sen. Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR to use his good office to direct for the release of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.

“Mazi Nnamdi Kanu’s case is well known to all Igbos and Nigerians. It is the belief of many that the release of Nnamdi Kanu does not constitute any threat to our democracy or social cohesion and peace.

“Besides, a Nigerian Court has passed a judgement directing that Nnamdi Kanu should be released. Many Nigerians from the 36 States and Abuja have also made appeal for his release.

” As the President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo and the Leader of Igbos worldwide, I brought this matter up to a joint meeting of South South, South West, South East and Middle-Belt of Nigeria and they unanimously endorsed that Nnamdi Kanu should be released.

“I hereby make a passionate appeal to our President Sen. Bola Ahmed Tinubu to assist to procure the release of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu. This will be a highly prized Christmas Gift to the Igbos of Nigeria and all other Nigerians who are committed to a peaceful and secure country.

“The incarceration of Kanu has created unnecessary excuse for terrorism in a region which has hitherto lived in peace and pursued their occupation wherever they are with patriotic zeal.

“We recollect with sadness that this region was a theatre of war. The war claimed the lives of many Nigerians. In addition, businesses and properties were completely destroyed. In 1970 when the war ended, the Igbos returned completely impoverished.

I warn that all parties should avoid anything that could once again make Igboland a theatre of war. I further advocate that in addition to the release of Nnamdi Kanu, the Federal government should adopt a non-kinetic approach to the security problem in the South East.

” I, in collaboration with the Governors and other Leaders in the South East of Nigeria call for amnesty to those who at the moment are expressing all forms of agitation in the South East; and that they will be given opportunity to earn a dignified livelihood.

“God bless and protect our President Sen. Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR

God bless Federal Republic of Nigeria.”