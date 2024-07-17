Supreme Court And The Local Government Autonomy: Xraying the ambush and the kidnap realities, Pt. 2

WILLIE AMADI

With the opening of the pandorax box by the twin efforts of the political will power of PBAT and the Supreme Court, the enforcement and acceptance of the judgment by the Governors comes into the front burner,, and that will be the obvious clog for its workability. In my first article I proffered some recommendations which will be fleshed and interrogated here in order to highlight the pitfalls experienced over the years either inadvertently or deliberately by the Governors through the following bodies namely; State Independent Electoral Commission, the House of Assembly and the Civil Service extant rules as applicable in the Federation.

Now that the era of caretaker committees, transition committees, interim management committees, sole administrators fraudulently used in lieu of legally elected local government councils has died a judicial death, the hidden octopus against self accounting and autonomy of the elected officials have resurrected again and needs to be urgently addressed by the National Assembly ably led by the Senate President, His Excellency, Distinguish Senator Goodwill Akpabio timeously. I shall return to these areas in the later part of this discourse. Let me, therefore, deal with the menace seriatim.

THE MENACE.

THE STATE INDEPENDENT ELECTORAL COMMISSIONS

.

The above electoral body is charged with the conduct of elections into the 774 local government councils in Nigeria. The law governing this commission is the Local Government Administration Laws of the 36 states providing governors with the weapons to appropriate their FAAC brazenly. The commission is funded by the governors. The Chairman and members of the commission are appointed at the pleasure of the governors. The simple and logical implications are that they are rendered completely subservient to the whims and caprice of the Governors before, during, and after the “election.” To discerning minds, this is nothing but a selection of the candidates of the ruling party into the local government councils, the third tier. In virtually all local council elections in Nigeria, all the ruling party’s candidates to those elections were returned “elected” via already results sheets written 48-hrs hours before the so called elections by the5 State Independent Electoral Commission. This applied to all the States of the Federation except a few states that cleverly and mischievously moderated the brazen fraud by ceeding one or two councilorship seats to the opposition party to create a semblance of free and fair election. By the foregoing, the foundation for the absolute control and manipulation of the “elected winners” has been established.

THE STATE HOUSE OF ASSEMBLY.

The State Houses of Assembly in Nigeria are like the “side chicks” or the domestic staff or, better still, errand boys of the governors. A notorious practice where governors would handover the list of his desired principal officers of the House of Assembly to the clerk of the House with clear instructions for them to confirm the list on the floor after their inauguration through a sham election is laying the foundation for total manipulation, intimidation and control of the House and its members against their power to legislate and oversight the Executive branch.

With this combined control of the State Independent Electoral Commission and the House of Assembly leadership, the Governors become the emperors whose words are x-cathederal to the House of Assembly and the local government councils.

Unfortunately, with the capture of the Houses of Assembly by the Governors and taking advantage of their laws governing the functions, administration, discipline of the local government councils skewed in suffocating provisions, not even the most radical, honest and or stubborn Chairmen and members can circumvent the Governor’s request to achieve its independence and autonomy. For example, one common and frightening section among the laws governing the administration of local government councils in Nigeria includes but is not limited to …

” Upon receipt of a petition from aby member of the local government against the Chairman of the council alleging misappropriation, misapplication, maldministration, fraudulent application and or embezzlement of the council funds, the House of Assembly SHALL immediately suspend the Chairman and set up a pannel of enquiry to investigate the allegations”.

In the light of the above provision of the law stipulates that suspension of the Chairman first before hearing from him. No Chairman will ever survive in office if he disobeys the directives of the governor speaking through the Speaker or the Commissioner for Local governments and Chieftancy Affair who interfaces between5 the Governor and the Chairman. The Chairmen who operate a union under the name and style of the Association of Local Government of Nigeria. ALGON is a body that unites the 774 local government. It is also a willing tool deployed by ALGON Chairmen to bear on their respective local government areas to sign a post dated monthly MOU or RESOLUTIONS to authorize the State government to use their monies for and on behalf of their local governments for specific State projects.

THE CIVIL SERVICE BUREAUCRACY.

The already entrenched instrument of control of the elected local government administration in the councils is the lack of an inherent power to administer, discipline, and manage the affairs of the council. The power to administer, discipline, and control the local governments are in the hands of the civil servants under the Director of General Services and the Treasurer of the councils by law and convention. Every directives by the Chairman to civil servants arrising from resolutions of the legislative arm of the council or policy decisions by both legislative and executive arms of the local government councils must be minuted through the DAGS who will in turn minute it down to the officers incharge of the subject matter. Therefore, it means that elected officials of the councils can only enforce their decisions and programs only if the governor approves it since the civil servant obtains approvals before processing such directives. They take directives only from the Local Government Civil Service Commission. The Chairman and the Commissioner for Local Government & Chieftancy Affairs are the chief enforcers of the governor’s financial demands. The DAGS and Treasurers risk immediate disciplinary action or transfer to a less juicy Ministry, Department and Agencies of government, MDA in the event of their non compliance to directives from “above” or “being neutral in favor” of the elected officials. It is really a dead end indeed.

THE EFFECTS OF THE”DEAD ON ARRIVAL JUDGMENT.”

The local government councils as the third tier of government provided under section 2 of the 1999 constitution as variously amended was functional and highly interactive when men of goodwill and conscience were in office. During those good old days, the local governments were bubbling as the center of local activities. Small and medium contracts were awarded to women, 5 contractors for jobs in the local communities. People saw their local governments as their heritage where they went and resolved whatever little problems they had. People had no business going to the state capital to see the governor or commissioners for help. They got it from their local governments. There was no need for migration to urban centers. There was a local economy that stimulated activities in the villages. There was social bonding, cultural affiliation, love, and security in the local government areas. Rich sons and daughters, as well as political appointees, looked forward to fridays to go on weekends to their respective villages where family and friends welcome them happily and shared banters and asked for occasional assistance with love. This is what the judgment is expected to re-enact. But what went wrong, if I may ask ?

What went wrong started after the highjack of governance by magicians, military apologists, and rich 419, and drug businesses joined politics after the return to civilian rule in 1999. Leadership, integrity, and good governance became banal, and survival of the fittest through arrogant display of ill-gotten money took over the political space across the country.

Before 1999 or shortly after 2003, God fearing leaders started disssapearing from the political scene begging with Chief Olusegun Obasanjo and Shehu Musa Yaradua and other well-meaning leaders in their mould, who are, now probably dead or too weak and disadvantaged by poverty to speak up. Sadly enough, all strong institutions like the Judiciary, the Police, the Economic Financial Crimes Commission, the Independent Corrupt Practices Commission and even the filter to those who will manage our commonwealth, the Independent National Electoral Commission have all been dangerously, intentionally and deliberately compromised and later co-opted into the scramble for our commonwealth meant to create a paradise for a nation so much blessed with unimaginable abundant mineral and human resources than any other country in the world. The painful result is that we have today found ourselves with self implosion and the civil revolution staring at us if nothing drastic and systematic is not done as fast as the speed of sound.

The National Assembly should review the section allowing the State House of Assembly to make laws for the third tier with special attention to the powers to suspend the Chairman and members without fair hearing and streamline the procedures for implementing the budget of the local government legislative house to prevent abuse. Secondly, the abolishing of the State Independent Electoral Commission and its substitution with the Independent National Electoral Commission as obtained in federal and state governments. Thirdly, the powers of the Bureaucracy in the local government should be subordinate to the elected officials as obtained at the federal and state levels where the president and governors have the unrestricted power to fire any erring civil servant. Fourtly, as earlier recommended, the federal government should set up a high-powered monitoring unit to provide independent monthly reports from the states on compliance. They should have a copy of the budget passed by the respective local council legislative houses and confirm if the allocations were applied accordingly. The EFCC should track the movement of funds in the 774 local governments since payments are not made in cash for government transactions again. There must be a reliable tracker. There must be an effective follow-up to this quantum gain if we must succeed. Fiftly, there should be increased and renewed impetus to strengthen our institutions and make them strong again. If there are strong institutions in Nigeria like in civilized climes, the character, temperament, and official actions of elected and appointed officials will be kept in check at all times. This is the first and only step to reset Nigeria to her greatness. It is doable if there is a general consensus.

Unfortunately, the bulk stops at PBAT’S table as the current undertaker of the accumulated mess of over 60 years. But since he personally put himself forward to clear it, he must not relent in the hard decisions he is undertaking at the moment because to do otherwise will be very disastrous going forward. He should do his very best with a good team of nigerians and leave posterity to judge. Above all, PBAT must govern with empathy for now because the problem is huge and he will never reverse the fundamental damage within his 8 years in office unless there is a Rawlings option, but atleast he can renew the hope for the harassed, abused and dejected Nigerians who simply out of no fault of theirs, other than putting their trust in the hands of the leadership at all levels. The nation and ALL her stakeholders from all sectors MUST rise now and support the administration or suffer a collateral damage, and the time is NOW.

His Grace is sufficient.

Willie Amadi, a lawyer and environmentalist writes from Owerri.

