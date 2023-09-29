Supreme Court affirms Julius Abure as LP national chairman, dismisses Apapa’s faction case

Supreme Court Affirms Julius Abure As Labour Party National Chairman, Dismisses Lamidi Apapa’s Led Faction Case

The Supreme Court’s decision not only upholds the leadership of Julius Abure as the National Chairman but also confirms Achonu as the legitimate gubernatorial candidate of the Labour Party in Imo State

In a decisive ruling that marks the end of a protracted legal battle within the Labour Party, the Supreme Court has dismissed the case filed by the Lamidi Apapa led faction, affirming Julius Abure as the only and authentic Labour Party National Chairman.

The verdict also solidified Achonu as the sole governorship candidate for the upcoming Imo State gubernatorial election.

The feud between the two factions had been simmering for months, with Lamidi Apapa persistently challenging the legitimacy of the Julius Abure-led faction within the party.

At the heart of this dispute was the candidacy of Achonu, the Labour Party’s candidate for the Imo State gubernatorial election scheduled for November. Lamidi Apapa’s legal maneuver sought to restrict the eligibility of candidates for the gubernatorial race in Imo, Kogi, and Bayelsa States to only those who had been selected through primary elections conducted under his faction’s auspices.

This move, intended to undermine the Abure faction’s authority, set the stage for a legal showdown that culminated in today’s Supreme Court ruling.