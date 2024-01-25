Supreme Court Affirms Ahmed Aliyu as Sokoto Governor

Chigozie Ikpo, Abuja

The Supreme Court has affirmed the election of Ahmed Aliyu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as Sokoto State governor.

The Apex Court upheld the decision of the Court of Appeal, Abuja, which dismissed the appeal filed by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its governorship candidate, Saidu Umar, challenging the victory of Aliyu at the March 18 governorship election in the state.

Delivering judgement, Justice Tijani Abubakar dismissed the appeal for lacking in merit.

It would be recalled that the Court of Appeal, Abuja had, in a unanimous judgement delivered last year affirmed the election of Governor Ahmad Aliyu of Sokoto State on the ground that, it found no reason to overturn the verdict of the Tribunal, which had earlier validated Governor Aliyu’s election victory.

Umar and the PDP had approached the tribunal, alleging that Aliyu and his deputy, Idris Gobir, were not eligible to contest the governorship election.

The petitioners contended that Governor Idris and his deputy did not secure majority of valid votes that were cast at the election to be declared winners by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

They alleged that the election was not only marred by irregularities but was also not conducted in substantial compliance with provisions of the Electoral Act 2022.

Aside from alleging that the governor and his deputy submitted forged certificates, with variations of names to INEC in aid of their qualification to contest the election, the petitioners, added that electoral fraud occurred in 138 polling units in the state.

Dissatisfied with the verdict, Umar approached the Apex court.

In Thursday’s proceedings, the five-member panel of the apex court, led by Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun dismissed the appeal in its entirety for grossly lacking in merit.

Justice Abubakar while delivering the judgement said the appellants failed to prove their allegations of non-qualification, non-compliance and irregularities.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had declared, Ahmed Aliyu of the All Progressives Congress (APC), winner of the governorship election with 453,661 votes to defeat Sai’du Umar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) who secured 404,632 votes.