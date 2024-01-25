Supreme Court Affirms Agbu Kefas’ Election As Taraba Governor

Chigozie Ikpo, Abuja

The Supreme Court on Thursday, affirmed the election of Agbu Kefas of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as Governor of Taraba State.

The Apex Court dismissed the appeal by Professor Yahaya Sani of the New Nigerian Peoples Party (NNPP) for lacking in merit.

In a unanimous decision, delivered by Justice Garba Lawal, the apex court held that the appellant failed to prove their allegations of non compliance with the Electoral Act, irregularities and other malpractices.

It would be recalled that the Court of Appeal, Abuja upheld the victory of Kefas in the March 18, 2023 governorship election.

Dissatisfied with the verdict, Professor Sani asked the apex court to set aside the decision and pronounce him winner of the election on ground of scoring majority of the lawful votes cast.

He among other grounds, also alleged non-compliance to the provisions of the Electoral Act, by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

In Thursday’s proceedings, Justice Lawal held that the Apex court has found no reason to overturn the judgement of the lower courts, and therefore affirmed Kefas’ election.

The INEC had on March 20, announced that Governor Kefas polled 257,926 votes to defeat Yahaya who got 202,277 votes in the March 18, 2023 governorship election