Support for Tinubu: Sekibo, Secondus, others are hypocrites — Rivers APC

Emmanuel Nlewedum, Port Harcourt

The Rivers chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has described members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and some key stakeholders of the Party in Rivers state as “hypocrites” following their recent declaration of support for the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Chairman of the APC Caretaker Committee in the state, Chief Tony Okocha, disclosed this while addressing Journalists at the national secretariat of the party in Abuja on Friday.

Recall that members of the defunct PDP Presidential Campaign Council in Rivers state had on Thursday during a press conference in Port Harcourt, declared their unalloyed support for Tinubu, and also stated that they are solidly behind the Rivers State Governor, Siminilayi Fubara as the undisputed leader of the PDP in the state.

The former Director General of the PDP Presidential Campaign Council in Rivers State, and former Minister for Transportation, Dr. Abiye Sekibo said they decided to declare support for President Tinubu and Governor Fubara for the betterment of the state and the country.

However, the Rivers APC Chairman, Tony Okocha in his reaction described the declaration of their support as an insult on the president and an attempt to malign the APC in the state, the President and FCT Minister, noting that they would not succeed.

Okocha said, it was highly disturbing that the same persons who said the most unthinkable things against Tinubu and rained insults on him, as the APC’s presidential candidate in 2023, are now the same persons offering support, describing them as tongue-in-cheek politicians and over-night pseudo lovers of Mr. President.

He said it was unfortunate that instead of advising Governor Fubara to obey and keep to the peace accord brokered by the president, which he willingly signed, and also concentrate on governance and conducting local government elections, they are making hypocritical declarations of support.

He said; “The undeniable fact of the matter is that all those who lined up on that table and signatories to the text in issue, are still ardent believers of Atiku Abubakar. Kindly take a look at the flex banner behind the table where they sat and see the picture/name of Atiku Abubakar. It was deliberate and intentional. Res ipsa loquitor.

“These persons can never forgive President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Nyesom Wike and APC Rivers over the sin of their woeful electoral defeat.

“Of course, it follows therefore, that anyone whose action or inaction, contributed to their dangerous fall, is inadvertently their sworn enemy. No wonder, they are surreptitiously targeting to cut out a pound of flesh from the Honorable Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, Chief Nyesom Wike.

“A spectacularly failed mission indeed. This wicked subterfuge cannot work under our watch.

“This assembly of protesters did not only vehemently carry out rigorous and excruciating campaigns against Asiwaju but they trumped up and funded hate speeches against Asiwaju. They and their ilk, championed the obscene and absurd denigration of Asiwaju in the media. They promoted the devilish narratives that Asiwaju Bola Tinubu was frail and unhealthy.

“In fact, they played God by promoting that Asiwaju was on the departure lounge and will pass on in a bit.”

He added that, “When governors of states like Lagos and others are working, ours (Fubara) is holding weekly thanksgiving services. Each of those thanksgiving services gulped N150m. What value has that added to us. You don’t use state funds to fund that kind of charade.

“Let him go and conduct local government elections. He should test the waters. He has been governor for quite some time now. That was one of the eight resolutions reached with the President”.

The APC chairman said the PDP group raised the issue of the political crisis in Rivers State and made attempts to link the immediate past Governor Wike to it.

“It is so shameful that those champions of the slogan “serving son after father”, when Sir Siminalayi Fubara emerged in the PDP Governorship Primary, are now the ‘errand boys’ of the son they despised.

“Rivers State is more than drifting to a pariah state, to atrophying into abysmal oblivion to say the least.

“How does it concern the Honourable Minister of the FCT serving under our beloved APC-led Federal Government, who had long left the rostrum of power in Rivers State Government House?

“If the protesters feel concerned, shouldn’t it be honourable for them to look inwards to seek solutions to the problems than constituting themselves as snitches and fifth columnists and crisis merchants and so to justify their lucre, cast aspersions on the Abuja transformer and reformer, Nyesom Wike?

“Why do they want to further insult Mr. President and APC by telling him that he as leader of APC, appointed a kleptocrat into his cabinet as Minister?

“When have they repented and withdrawn their suits in court, challenging the powers of Mr. President to mediate in the political crisis in Rivers State?

“Have they repented from emboldening Governor Fubara to disrespect Mr. President by refusing to implement all the indices on the 8~point Presidential Proclamation, as panacea to the political crisis in Rivers State, which by their actions, they have continued to fuel”?

Okocha added that if the PDP group have respect for Mr. President as they confess, they would not have publicly condemned and referred as illegal the group of defected 27 lawmakers led by Hon. Martin Amaewhule who dumped the PDP for the APC.