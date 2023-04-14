Supplementary Election: Atiku drums support for PDP

Obiora Ifoh, Abuja

Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party in the 2023 general election, Atiku Abubakar has implored the electorate in all the places where supplementary elections will take place on Saturday to come out in large numbers to cast their ballot for the PDP.

Atiku, in a press release signed on Thursday by his Media Adviser, Paul Ibe, specifically calls on the voters at polling units where elections will take place in Adamawa and Kebbi on Saturday, 15 April, to ensure that the process of electing PDP state governors and federal and state lawmakers in those states and others are completed in a peaceful manner.

“In both Adamawa and Kebbi where supplementary elections shall be held on Saturday, I wish to make a special appeal to the voters in the respective polling units where elections shall be taking place to make sure that the PDP enjoys overwhelming support through their votes.

“It is an established fact that the APC has failed the people of this country and, especially, in Kebbi State, the more reason it is incumbent on the electorate to vote them out and return the PDP”, Atiku is quoted to have said in Yola where he will be casting his vote on Saturday.

It will be recalled that after the February 25 and March 18 general elections, the Independent National Electoral Commission scheduled supplementary governorship elections in Adamawa and Kebbi states, five senatorial districts, and 31 federal and 58 state assembly constituencies across the country.