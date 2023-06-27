Super Eagles player sentenced to prison in Denmark

Super Eagles player, Akinkunmi Amoo, has been sentenced to a one-year prison term for allegedly assaulting three women in Denmark in an update that has caused confusion among football followers in Nigeria.

The trouble started in September 2022 when Amoo was arrested by police after being accused of assault.

He spent almost a month in custody before he was released on bail.

Afterward, the former Golden Eaglets star was charged with three more charges.

He was also accused of forcing himself on two women in his house.

According to reports on Punch and Pulse, the 2019 U-17 World Cup star was found guilty of all the charges and a dissenting magistrate sentenced him to one year of imprisonment.

The 21-year-old forward is also said not to be permitted to enter Denmark for at least six years after he completes a one-year jail term.

Amoo joined FC Copenhagen in Denmark from Hammarby in Sweden for a transfer fee worth €4.30 million on January 31, 2022. Since then, he has played four games and netted one goal.

