Super Eagles’ inhuman treatment in Libya: Tinubu talks tough, demands speedy justice

President Bola Tinubu, deeply moved by the inhuman treatment endured by the Super Eagles of Nigeria at a Libyan airport, has warmly welcomed their safe return to Nigeria.

The harrowing experience of the national football team at the hands of their hosts and the Libyan authorities prompted the Nigerian Football Federation to withdraw the Super Eagles from the scheduled match on Tuesday.

Tinubu said he expects the Disciplinary Board of the Confederation of African Football (CAF) to conduct a thorough investigation and recommend appropriate action against those who wilfully violated the organisation’s Statutes and Regulations.

This was contained in a statement by Bayo Onanuga, Special Adviser to the President

(Information & Strategy) on Monday.

It further read: “The President commends the proactive coordination between the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Federal Ministry of Sports Development in addressing the unfortunate episode and ensuring the safe return of our players.

“President Tinubu applauds the players for keeping their spirit alive despite the excruciating ordeal in Libya.

“The Nigerian leader recognises football’s unifying power in bringing nations and people together and views the treatment of our citizens as unsportsmanlike and inhumane, a stark contrast to the spirit of the game he deeply appreciates.

“He fervently calls on all lovers of the round-leather game and administrators to unite and work collaboratively to prevent and overcome such incidents in the future”.

.FG summons Chargé D’Affaires

Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Yusuf Tuggar has summoned the Charge d’ Affaires of Libya to a meeting over the poor treatment meted out on the Super Eagles team in the country.

It would be recalled that following a frustrating 12-hour ordeal at Al Abraq International Airport in Libya, where the Nigerian team was left stranded since their arrival on Sunday afternoon, condemnation has trailed the action.

While the players complained of fatigue and frustration, the Nigerian Football Federation (NFF) has said its team is backing out of the qualifying series.

NFF in a statement said, “Fatigued players and officials have remained nonplussed as the host Libyan Football Federation failed to send any reception team or even vehicles to take the delegation members from the airport to their hotel, said to be 3 hours away in Benghazi.”

However, reacting to the development, Tuggar described the action of Libya as unfortunate.

Tuggar who was seen at the Office of the Vice President, Kashim Shettima on Monday, said, ” it’s the most unfortunate situation, because the Super Eagles flew to Libya to play a match. As you know, the Libyan team was here they were supposed to land in Uyo instead, they went and landed in Port Harcourt, where they were not supposed to land.

“Now our team has gone to Libya, and somehow the plane gets diverted to a different airport. And unfortunately, at that airport, there is no aviation fuel, because what we have decided is they need to refuel and get out, we will not be able to allow them to continue, no food. You know, it’s a good thing when they landed in Kano they actually even got some water, some cartoons of water otherwise even water would have been a problem but suffice.

“Suffice it to say that we have established contact with them. We’ve sent people from the mission to go there, representing the mission. They are in touch with the delegation.

” I am also communicating directly with the chairman, and since last night, we’ve been on the phone with the chargé d’affaires because Libya doesn’t have an Ambassador here, so we’re in touch with the chargé d’affaires, and I am heading back to the Ministry now, where we have summoned the Libyan chargé d’affaires. This issue has to be resolved as quickly as possible. So we’re on top of the situation”.

Meanwhile, the Confederation of African Football (CAF) says it has launched an investigation into the “disturbing” treatment of Nigeria’s Super Eagles at the Al Abraq airport in Libya.

The continental football governing body in an official statement on Monday said it had been in contact with both Libyan and Nigerian authorities to address the issue.

CAF said it had referred the matter to its Disciplinary Board for investigation and promised to take action against those responsible for violating its statutes and regulations.

“CAF has been in contact with the Libyan and Nigerian authorities after it was informed that the Nigerian National Football Team (‘Super Eagles) and their technical team were stranded in disturbing conditions for several hours at an airport where they were allegedly instructed to land by the Libyan authorities.

“The matter has been referred to the CAF Disciplinary Board for investigation and appropriate action will be taken against those who violated the CAF Statutes and Regulations,” the statement by CAF indicated.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Super Eagles team and officials were held at the Al Abaq airport since Sunday evening upon their arrival in Libya for the second leg of their 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifying match.

The ValueJet chartered aircraft conveying the team was diverted from landing at the Benghazi Airport, and redirected to land at the Al Abraq Airport.

The team and officials were subsequently left stranded at the Al Abraq Airport for more than 18 hours without food, water, and other basic supplies upon arrival on Sunday.

Reacting to the situation, the Minister of Sports Development, Sen. John Owan Enoh on Monday strongly condemned the “obnoxious” treatment of the Super Eagles and said he had escalated the matter and involved all relevant authorities such as the Foreign Affairs Minister, Amb. Yusuf Tuggar, the National Security Adviser, Malam Nuhu Ribadu, the Director General of Nigeria Intelligence Agency, Mohammed Mohammed, and CAF.

Following the ugly development, the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) announced that the players had resolved not to play the match any longer and plans were underway to fly them back to Nigeria.

The Super Eagles who currently top Group D of the qualifiers with 7 points, were billed to trade tackles with hosts, the Mediterranean Knights of Libya on Tuesday evening in the return leg of the 2025 AFCON Qualifier match.

The first leg in Uyo on Friday ended with Nigeria going home with a hard-earned 1-0 win over their North African counterparts.

Super Eagles arrive Nigeria after Libya ordeal

However, the Super Eagles have arrived at the Malam Aminu Kano International Airport, Kano State, after their ordeal in Libya ahead of the 2025 African Cup of Nations qualifier.

Daily Champion gathered that the Super Eagles, who departed Nigeria on Sunday, had their flight unexpectedly diverted to a remote airport far from the match venue, resulting in an additional three-hour road journey to their destination.

The situation worsened as the players, pilots, and other personnel were stranded at the Libyan airport for over 13 hours without access to necessities like food, water, or a place to rest.

Photos of the team sleeping on benches went viral early Monday, prompting condemnation from Nigerian authorities.

However, the team has now landed in Kano after their flight was cleared to take off in Libya

.Sen. Uzor Kalu blasts Libyan Football Federation, seeks tough sanction

Senator Orji Uzor Kalu representing Abia North in the Senate, has expressed displeasure over the ill-treatment meted upon the Super Eagles of Nigeria during their trip to Libya.

The National football team, along with their coach and technical crew, was left stranded at the airport for over 14 hours without access to food, Wi-Fi, hotel accommodation, or other essential logistics as they prepared for the second leg of the CAF Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2025 qualification.

In a statement issued on Monday, Kalu expressed his anger over the “disdain and disregard” shown towards the Super Eagles by Libyan authorities.

He added that such treatment is unacceptable for a team representing a nation on the international stage and called for immediate accountability.

“CAF must make that decision as quickly as possible to serve as a deterrent to any African country that behaves in such an irresponsible manner.

“These things must be put to a halt forthwith. This dishonorable display of lack of class and character must stop henceforth. I condemn this horrible disregard for fellow humans. It is utter shame that the Libya Football Federation could display such a cunning strategy. These were the things they cunningly did to Enyimba Football Club of Aba, and I fought against it. CAF must award the three (3) points to the Super Eagles of Nigeria immediately,”Kalu stated.