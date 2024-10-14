Super Eagles arrive Nigeria after ordeal in Libya

The Super Eagles of Nigeria have arrived in the country from Libya.

The players and their officials landed at the Aminu Kano International Airport on Monday night.

The contingent were stranded at the Al Abaq Airport in Libya for several hours after arriving in the North African country on Sunday.

The Nigeria Football Federation, NFF took the decision to pull out of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying matchday four encounter following the inhumane treatment the players were subjected to in Libya.

The encounter was earlier scheduled to hold in Benina on Tuesday.

