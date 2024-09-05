Sunshine Stars appoint ex-skipper as match reader

The Management of Sunshine Stars football club of Ondo has appointed its retired skipper, Abe Sunday, as one of its match readers, alongside ex-international, Kayode Idowu.

Media Officer of the Club, Femi Atolagbe, made this known on Wednesday in Akure in a statement.

Atolagbe quoted the Chairman of the Board, Bamidele Ologunloluwa, as directing that the number 10 jersey be rested for the season.

Ologunloluwa was quoted as saying that the experience of the newly appointed match-reader was still needed for the club to advance.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Sunday, who was the Skipper of Sunshine Stars until the 2023/2024 season in the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL), announced his retirement from active football on Wednesday.

For Kayode Idowu, he is an Ex- international, who featured for the Super Eagles against Madagascar in 2001.

“Abe Sunday is our pride in Ondo State and in Nigeria at large. His experience is well needed in the team and that is why we appointed him and his colleague as match readers.

“Ondo State Football Agency (ODSFA) congratulates our longest serving captain as he hangs his boots,” Ologunloluwa was quoted as saying.

Sunday had represented Nigeria, at the U-17 AFCON and World Cup qualifiers, as well as the 2009 FIFA U-20 World Cup in Egypt before graduating to the national U-23 team and the home-based Super Eagles in 2010.

He also played for Teuta Durres FC of Albania on loan in the 2017/2018 season. (NAN)