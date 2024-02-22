Sunday Igboho returns to Nigeria

Yoruba Nation agitator Sunday Adeyemo, popularly known as Sunday Igboho, has returned to Nigeria.

Olayomi Koiki, the spokesman for Igboho, confirmed this in a statement via his X handle on Thursday.

Koiki also shared a video where Igboho could be seen with some people believed to be at the mortuary.

According to Koiki, the activist returned to the country for his late mother’s burial.

The statement reads, “I can confirm that Chief Sunday Adeyemo aka Sunday Igboho is currently on his way to Igboho Town for the final burial of his mother MRS S.A.ADEYEMO.

“The body of MRS S.A ADEYEMO was picked up from the mortuary in SAKI TOWN some few hours ago.”

Recall that Igboho has been out of Nigeria since 2021, when he eloped to the Benin Republic after he was declared wanted by the Department of State Services (DSS).