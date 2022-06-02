Sumaya Herb’s founder advocates death penalty for herbalist found with human parts for rituals

BISIRIYU OLAOYE

A traditional herb practitioner, Mr. Semiu Amusa, has advocated death penalty for any herbalist found guilty of possessing human parts for ritual purposes.

This, he said is to curb the menace of the ritual killing and kidnapping of people in the society.

Mr Amusa, who made the plea in an interview, also advised some politicians who use human parts for rituals to win election to desist from the act as the repercussions are not palatable for the perpetrators.

The over 50-year-old trado-medical practitioner, founder of Sumaya Herb,who condemned kidnapping and killings for rituals, stated that any herbalist found culpable, should be mde to face the wrath of the law including killing so as to serve as a deterrent to others.

“A good herbalist or any traditional medical practitioner should not engage in or aiding and abetting ritual killing for money because the repercussions of such heinous crime are unpalatable.

“How can you tell some people to bring some human parts for you for rituals? There is no way you won’t get repercussions even before you die. It is either your child or children get(s) mad or suffer(s) from any form of disability before or after you die. There is no way you can escape this.

“I will advocate that any herbalist or any trado-medical practitioner found guilty of this should be killed in order to serve as a deterrent to others. Because most of those caught are released by security agents, this worsens the menace as it creases by the day, So, those caught and found guilty should be made to face death penalty.

“Not all the herbalists engage in this. They should know that with or without using human parts or human beings for rituals, where you will be, you will be in life.

“So, those caught and found guilty of this should also be killed. It should be an eye for an eye according to the Moses’ law”, Amusa stated.

He advised politicians not to take politics as a do-or-die affair and believe that what will be, will be.

“Politicians should wait on the Lord and not regard everything as a do-or-die affair. Position is for God. They should wait on the Lord and be prayerful to Him to put them in position of authority. Whatever you do, God is watching you and will reward you and your unborn generations”, he further said.

Amusa urged the governments at all levels to take care of the people’s welfare so that they will reap dividends of democracy.

He also advised politicians to leave good legacies for people to remember them even after leaving the office or when they die.

“Look at the late Chief Obafemi Awolowo, Chie Bola Ige and other notable politicians from the North and South. What they have done before they died is what people are still talking about till today. So, our present politicians should also leave good legacies for the people and the unborn generations”, he said.

The herbalist, who condemned female genital mutilation, said the practice was not good because of the attendant mistakes and the hazards associated with it.

According to him, government should continue to enforce the law that forbids it in the interest of the female children.

The Founder of Sumaya Herbs wants government to provide funding for the trado-medical practitioners to modernize the herbs, adding: “Government should aso help us to be like China which allows the Chinese use their own herbs cure all diseases”.

Amusa, who condemned fake herbalists, urged government to arrest them and let them face the wrath of the law after letting them prove the efficacy of their herbs.

He said this was necessary “because the fake herbalists spoil work for genuine ones”.

The Founder of Sumaya Herbs, who claimed to have cures for piles, fibroids, breast cancers, toothache, among others, disclosed that he inherited herbal practice fron his late father.

