Sultan calls for calm, restraint, cautions Nigerians

.As Rivers’ CP, Disu commends officers’ display of professionalism conduct

Frowns at blockage of major roads in Port Harcourt

Emmanuel Nlewedum, Port Harcourt

Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar, has appealed to the conveners of EndBadGovernance protest and other critical stakeholders to sheath their swords and urgently come to table for dialogue.

The President-General, Jama’atu Nasril Islam (JNI), made the call in a statement issued by the Secretary-General of JNI, Prof. Khalid Aliyu, on Thursday.

Abubakar said that JNI genuinely feared escalation to an uncontrollable scenario, adding that reports from the protests were tilting towards that.

“Therefore, we in the name of Allah, the Most High, call for an end to the snowballing rampaging, in the name of protest.

“We should all understand that there must be a stable country called Nigeria, before we can proudly call ourselves Nigerians.

“With tomorrow being Friday, Jumu’ah mosque Imams and Muslim leaders are implored to calm nerves and call on the Ummah to appreciate peace than chaotic state of affairs, which may even deny us congregational prayers,” he said.

The Sultan, quoted Qur’anic guidance in trying moments as saying “when the suffering reached them from us, why then did they not learn humility?” Qur’an 6:43.

According to him, sober reflection, sincere humility and continued prayer to Allah, the Ever Merciful, is the antidote of the quagmire.

He said the Prophet (peace be upon him) said “supplication is a weapon of the believer and the light of the heavens and the earth”.

He urged all Nigerians to be in continued prayers for Allah’s apt intervention.

He also called on all Imams to commence sustained supplications and/or prayers at the moment of grief, through special prayers.

“This call has become imperative bearing in mind that the protest is getting out of hand, and the consequence of which may be too heavy on the West-African sub region.

“A clarion call is therefore made to all leaders and the Nigerian citizens to fear Allah, for it is through such a spiritual medium that Allah’s intervention descends with full assurance from Him, the Ever Merciful.

“Muslims are as well urged to be introspective and should embrace more Dhikr (remembrance of Allah), through glorification of Allah, Istighfar (seeking Allah’s forgiveness) and ceaseless Du’a (prayers and invocations), for ease and relief in these trying moments,” he added.

The Sultan also implored President Bola Tinubu to address the nation, by assuring all Nigerians that peace, security, stability, relief to hardship and food security would be achieved under his stewardship.

He also urged state governors to also calm nerves, saying that silence was no longer golden at this moment of anxiety.

“In this time of challenge, we pray for guidance, protection, good health, and peace for all leaders, and for tranquility to prevail in Nigeria.

“May Allah, the Most High, also provide the quickest relief to all problems bedeviling the Nigerian state. Aamin,” he added.

Meanwhile, Rivers State Commissioner of Police, CP Olatunji Disu has commended men and officers of the command for their display of professionalism during the day one of the nationwide #EndbadgovernanceinNigeria protest in Port Harcourt.

CP Disu in a statement issued in Port Harcourt by the Command’s spokesperson, SP Grace Iringe-Koko said police officers on duty during the demonstration peacefully related to and accompanied the protesters throughout the process.

The CP however, frowned at the conduct of some groups of persons along NTA Road, Pleasure Park, Igwuruta-Ali, and Airport Road in the State.

According to the statement, “These groups were restricting vehicular movement, banging on vehicles, and extorting passengers. Some were even seen brandishing sticks.”

The CP cautioned the protesters to conduct themselves peacefully and desist from infringing on the rights of others, saying; “Blocking of roads, harassing passers-by, and engaging in looting or other crimes do not constitute lawful protest and will not be tolerated. The police will take necessary action against such unlawful acts.”

He further advised parents and guardians to speak to their children and wards to act within the ambit of the law. “Citizens are implored to go about their lawful duties, as the police are committed to protecting lives and properties,” he said.