Sultan announces date for Eidul Adha or Sallah

The Sultan of Sokoto and President of the Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA), Alhaji Muhammadu Sa’ad Abubakar III, has declare Thursday 30 June as Dhul Hijjah 1, 1443AH.

This means that Saturday 9 July is the Eidul Adha or sallah day, coming after Friday 8 July, which is Arafat Day.

A statement from the National Moon Sighting Committee (NMSC), said that Sultan Abubakar had declared Thursday 30th June as the first day of Dhul Hijjah.

“Eidul Adha will be on Saturday, 10th Dhul Hijjah 1443H (9th July 2022) In Sha Allah.

“His Eminence, the Sultan hereby calls upon the Muslim Ummah to intensify efforts in acts of worship during the first 10 days of the blessed month of Dhul Hijjah.

“And also pray for peace, stability and progress of the country,” the statement added.

 

 

