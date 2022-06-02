Suleja – Minna, Agaei – Baro roads for Completion soon- 2023-FG

By AKOR SYLVESTER-Abuja

Federal Government yesterday assured that work on section II of the ongoing dualization of Suleja – Minna road and construction of the Agaei – Baro road will be completed by January and May 2023 respectively as planned.

Director Highways Construction and Rehabilitation, Federal Ministry of Works and Housing, Engineer Folorunsho Esan gave the assurance during an assessment inspection of the roads yesterday.

Both roads are being funded by the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) under the Tax Credit Scheme introduced by the federal government

While speaking to journalists, the Director Highways expressed satisfaction with the pace and quality of work.

On the Suleja – Minna road he said “My impression is that the contractor is on site making progress and we can see the various aspects of work, the earthwork, the pavement work and even the asphalt laying is going on smoothly, the only challenge is that of security but it’s being taking care of with the presence of security agents”.

Speaking on the 52 kilometers Agaei – Baro Port road which connects the Lambata – Bida highway, Engineer Esan said, ” work is progressing, 14 kilometres have been asphalted, earthwork is up to 32 kilometres and the rest which is about 18 kilometres is still outstanding, but we have the assurance that the work will be delivered on target”.

The Director said the road when completed will boost the economy of the Nation and the North Central region in particular as it leads to the Baro Port through which goods and services can be brought into the country and exported to other countries.

Team Leader of the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation, NNPC, Tahir Ahmed who took part in the inspection exercise to asses the quality and progress of work also expressed satisfaction with the work done so far.

He said NNPC is funding the construction of the roads under the Tax Credit Scheme of the Federal government that allows corporate organisations to invest the tax that would have been paid to the Federal Government into infrastructure development, stating that the work will aid the progress of their business, the economy and improve the wellbeing of Nigerians.

Tahir also stated that the roads were among the other critical roads selected to be funded by the NNPC because of their importance to the economy of the nation through which Petroleum products are being conveyed to other parts of the country.

The contractors working on both sites expressed confidence that the projects will be completed and delivered on target as funding is readily available.

Some residents of Takalafiya community along Lapai – Bida road who recalled the hardship and accidents that were experienced on those roads, praised the Federal Government for the job.

Muhammed Abdullahi said, ” we use to see different kinds of accidents on this road, now that they are reconstructing the road we are very happy because we are satisfied with the work going on.

Another resident of the area, Abdullahi Audu said, ” We were facing problems on this road but now we have started having some relief because the people working on the road are trying seriously”

” Now driving from here to Lambata is done with ease, before it would take up to 2 hours or more but now it will take only about 30 minutes. Federal Government is trying, we are happy” he added