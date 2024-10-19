Sujimoto’s bold initiative with Gombe State to crash cement prices , address food insecurity with 30,000 hectares of rice farming

“The imperial city of Gombe, marked by its brocade of hills and verdant landscapes as Nigeria’s shining jewel in the Savannah. Yet, many may remain unaware of the wealth of virtues embedded in this great city that is home to over 3 million enterprising citizens living in harmony and thriving in the hub of potential waiting to be recognized.

On this remarkable visit, it was on the straddles of our ambitious Sujimoto Rice Farm Estate and our revolutionary plans to unearth the vast opportunities of manufacturing across Nigeria that captured the attention of the welcoming Gombe State government, which not only sighted the agro-business vision, but immediately keyed into our dream, and without hesitation took action to call for a meeting in order to discuss the vast potentials and how we intend to transform the Emirate of Gombe through the first-of-its-kind Sujimoto Farm Estate project, as well as our ventures in Sujimoto Cement and Sujimoto Beverages.

Upon our arrival in the majestic city of Gombe at nightfall, after dealing with the headaches of an abruptly canceled and rescheduled flight by Airpeace. Initially discouraged by the rundown appearance of Gombe Lawanti International Airport, I soon realized this did not reflect the true quality and warmth of hospitality

As I walked toward the arrival hall, I was greeted by a cheerful group of familiar faces, led by my dear friend Mr. Yahaya Adamu Gorki, a Member Sujimoto Holdings Board and Executive Director of Sujimoto Ready-Mix Concrete. Beside him stood his son, Ameer Yahaya Gorki, our enthusiastic cool photographer, who had returned from his studies in Cyprus due to the soaring dollar rate and now is pursuing his education at a university in Kwara State. Joining us were acquaintances Umar Usman Kaltungo and Ahmed Magem from Gombe State, adding to the warmth of the gathering. Completing this vibrant assembly was Alhaji Musa, affectionately known as Bushasha- an unmistakable legend who seemed known by nearly everyone in the city, receiving warm greetings at every turn.

As we disembarked for the grand city, my experience in business and enterprising reminded me of the region’s numerous potentials and vast opportunities that present themselves as low-hanging fruits. Driving through the corridor of the beautiful city, I couldn’t help but marvel at the impressive Gombe International convention center built just five years ago—a striking edifice that brought to mind the elegance of Dubai, leaving a lasting impression on the regal city of Jewels.

Set upon the calm atmosphere of rapid socio-economic development, juxtaposed by a rare beautiful culture of reputable, peace-loving people with industrious vision, Gombe state today has become one of the most thriving economies in North East Nigeria, earning a reputation as the best state for ease of doing business in the country.

Before reviewing my itinerary for the next day, I knew my journey wouldn’t truly begin until I paid homage to the Emir of Gombe His Royal Highness, Alhaji (Dr) Abubakar Shehu Abubakar III CFR whose royal shadow casts beyond what he seems. Upon dropping off our luggage at the hotel, we wasted no time and headed out to show our respects to the commander of the land.

As we approached the Emir’s Palace, I was struck by a sense of nostalgia reminiscent of the grand palaces featured in Hausa films. The palace stood majestically, exuding an aura of regality. A huge crowd had gathered outside a sitting room waiting for the arrival of his Imperial Majesty. Suddenly, a young man approached, and Bushaha leaned in to whisper, “That’s the Emir.”

I was immediately taken aback by his simplicity—a charismatic leader, small in stature yet commanding great presence. Despite being one of Nigeria’s most significant Emirs, he welcomed us with humble and genuine enthusiasm, entertained by the traditional honors as he graciously shared a brief history of Gombe State, adding depth to my visit.

As tradition dictates, our guest remained entertained at the grand palace whilst we discussed Sujimoto’s ambition for luxury real estate and our mission to bring Cement manufacturing, Agric Industrialization, and fintech opportunities to the heart of Gombe. The Emir expressed his enthusiasm, sharing nuggets of wise solutions, recounting how the Abubakar dynasty through his grand grandfather, an enterprising figure, left Gombe over a century ago for South Western Nigeria—journeying through Ogbomosho, Ilorin, and Lagos to—encourage business owners to seek beyond tribe and ethnicity and invest in Gombe. It is evident that the Emir’s rich legacy has contributed to the diverse demographics of the state, which includes about 12% Yoruba indigenes, Igbos, Fulanis and many other tribes.

We delved into discussions about the Emirate, exploring his life, challenges, and opportunities. As we stepped into the back of the palace, I was struck by a stunning stable filled with the most beautiful horses I had ever seen—healthy, majestic, and impeccably cared for. Among them, I was particularly drawn to the rams, my greatest passion. I marveled at the sight of over 200 rams housed in their stables. The Emir shared that caring for them was a personal passion of his; he feeds them and, during Sallah, generously distributes some to those in need.

As we prepared to leave, he encouraged me to explore the town, observe its nuances if any, and share my honest impressions. On our way back to the hotel, we stopped at “Top five restaurants” owned by Bushasha, where we enjoyed a meal with the team. I reflected on the atmosphere in Gombe, where you would never find a government appointee with Tabula rasa head. When you see the Governor putting in extra hours to meet his goals, it inspires everyone to step up and perform at their very best every day.

The following day, we returned to the city for a meeting with the man who truly embodies leadership—a passionate speaker who expressed his deep love for both Gombe State and Nigeria as a whole. The deputy governor H.E Dr. Manasseh Daniel Jatau, a man of very modest mien, magnificent in achievements and yet without an iota of braggadocio welcomed us warmly, accompanied by his entire team, creating an atmosphere of hospitality and family expression.

We discussed Sujimoto’s mission in Gombe, highlighting our initiatives in agriculture through the Sujimoto Rice Farm Estate, Cement manufacturing, Motopay Fintech, and the construction of public and private infrastructures. We also shared our vision for the Smart School Projects we’re implementing in Enugu State, with hopes of replicating their success in Gombe. After our fruitful discussions with the deputy governor a true embodiment of rational leadership, whom I believe would break the jinx beyond tribe and ethnicity when it comes to electing an exceptional CEO for Gombe state PLC. He graciously invited us to an elaborate buffet featuring local delicacies like Tuwon Shinkafa, Fura da Nono, and very rich Masa. This shared meal not only solidified our connection but also reaffirmed our commitment to the region’s development.

So how do I measure his Excellency’s performance indices? Very simple! How do we calibrate his legacy, even simpler?

Esteemed recognition only comes to a man who not only overcomes all odds, all the time, but also overwhelmingly exceeds expectations consistently. These are the attributes that come to mind anytime the name Inuwa Yahaya is mentioned in the media and the public.

It is only Inimitable Inuwa Yahaya that decided to do an even distribution of road projects in a manner that no one can grumble. He called his cabinet and said ‘You know what? This is novel, but possible. Let’s give each local government a 100 kilometer of road’.

Gombe’s infrastructure is thriving, with interconnected streets, roads never-seen-before in Nigeria, and bridges showcasing the governor’s effective leadership. Ongoing construction projects reflecting the government’s commitment to the development and the industrialization of the state. Governor Inuwa Yahaya’s disciplined approach has also today positioned Gombe as a leader in universal health coverage and IT compliance.

His ambitious Network 11-100 initiative envisions each of the 11 local governments connected by at least 100 kilometers of road, facilitating the smooth movement of goods and services. The results are already impressive, highlighted by the 1,000-hectare Muhammadu Buhari Industrial Park in Dadinkowa, designed to house multiple industries and maximize economic efficiency.

The Dan Majen Gombe doesn’t need to wear the trappings of power to assert his authority. Despite holding the most powerful office in the state, he maintains an air of simplicity and modesty that is both refreshing and admirable. In our conversation, we explored the immense potential of Gombe state, an expansive enterprising savannah, sharing a common boundary with the states of Yobe, Taraba, Borno, Adamawa and Bauchi.

Next, we visited the Kasuan Shanu (Cow Market), a bustling hub filled with an impressive array of cows and a dynamic community of entrepreneurs. I was surprised by the level of entrepreneurship in Gombe State, where diverse businesses thrive, inspired by the dedication and warm hospitality of the people. We encountered an impressive cow valued at 1.2 million Naira, which could easily sell for over 2.5 million Naira in today’s Lagos.

From there, we made our way to Dadin-Kowa Dam, one of the largest Dams in the region, generating an impressive 40 megawatts of power each day. A knowledgeable guide led us around this impressive structure, which holds over 130 million cubic meters of water and was built in the 1970s. We were struck by the complexity and beauty of the processes involved in electricity generation, underscoring why Gombe State is a leading player in Nigeria’s energy sector. Our next stop was the Gombe Industrial Park, where we were welcomed by the distinguished Chairman, Muhammad Bashir Nuhu. This remarkable leader took us on an inspiring tour of a transformative project spanning over 1,000 hectares, meticulously designed to promote entrepreneurship, business development, and manufacturing. With over 30% of the park already completed, it features a robust road network and well-mapped out plans. It was clear to us that the state government is genuinely committed to fostering a thriving environment for businesses and entrepreneurs to help build Gombe State.The following day, I couldn’t leave Gombe state without visiting my friend and advisor, Mr. Aminu Ibrahim, the Managing Director of Ashaka Lafarge Cement. However, the journey there was challenging; a road meant to take just one hour stretched into nearly three due to its terrible condition. We couldn’t help but wish for the intervention of the federal Government to repair the road, as it would significantly enhance entrepreneurial opportunities in the area. Yet, upon arriving in Ashaka, all frustrations faded away as we witnessed a vibrant environment where businesses were flourishing. We noticed several bank offices and marveled at the thriving community of dedicated people and enterprises.

The impact of Ashaka Cement, which opened in 1974, was evident. This single industry has catalyzed a wave of new businesses and transformed lives in the community. We witnessed the prosperity of local residents—people driving bicycles rickshaws and motorcycles, as well as active farmers conveying grains—showing just how profoundly industrial development can benefit an area.

We observed over 500 trucks, illustrating how private enterprises in manufacturing can profoundly benefit a community by driving prosperity. We met Mr. Aminu, the Managing Director of Ashaka, who graciously guided us on a tour while we discussed the challenges and, more importantly, the opportunities in Gombe State, highlighting its vast potential.

From there, we made our way to the stunning City Star Restaurant, which felt as though it belonged in Lagos, reminiscent of the elegant eateries in Victoria Island—yet it was right here in Gombe. Our experience was exceptionally met by a knowledgeable Lebanese manager who guided our group of twelve through a diverse and enticing menu, savoring the exquisite culinary offerings for dinner before heading back to the hotel, inspired and satisfied.

Afterward, we visited his impressive home in Lafarge Estate. It was inspiring to witness how, 40 years ago, significant investments were made to develop infrastructure and foster a supportive environment for the community. Although Mr. Aminu graciously invited us to stay the night, we had to decline due to our tight schedule. The return journey took another two and a half hours, but this time it felt much smoother.

On our way back from the cement facility, I was delighted to meet Alhaji Tanko, the Chairman of Taj Bank and a prominent businessman and politician. He is a true pan-Nigerian, deeply rooted in tradition and highly knowledgeable about the business landscape. Introduced by my friend Yahaya, he welcomed us with genuine warmth and enthusiasm. During our discussion, he highlighted the vast opportunities in Gombe, sharing insights from his diverse ventures in import and export, construction, farming, and finance. Our conversation was both enlightening and truly inspiring.

When I returned to my hotel, I further emphasized my belief that there is no justification for the high cost of cement in Nigeria, especially given our abundant natural resources like limestone and Gypsum, which comprise 80% of cement’s composition. Our ambition with Sujimoto Cement is to manufacture High Quality Cement at unbeatable and affordable prices. Our ultimate aim is to help Nigeria tackle its over 28 trillion housing and infrastructure deficit effectively.

The next day, before our flight back to Lagos, we had the opportunity to meet the Sarkin Yorubawa of Gombe State, the leader of the Yoruba community who reports to the Emir of Gombe. As we conversed in Yoruba, I was reminded of my childhood in Zaria where my father served as the secretary of the Yoruba Association in Kaduna State. It highlighted the unity we share as Nigerians, emphasizing that our strength lies in togetherness, not tribal differences. It was both encouraging and fascinating to connect with the Yoruba community. The Sarki shared the rich history of the Yoruba people, noting their presence in Gombe for over 100 years and their significant contributions to the region’s development. He emphasized that such achievements would not have been possible without the warm acceptance and hospitality of the Gombe people.

My trip to the historic city of Gombe, characterized by its beautiful weather and exceptional hospitality, has profoundly expanded our ambitions and tripled our vision across multiple sectors, including agriculture and manufacturing. The remarkable Sujimoto Farm Estate project will feature one of the largest rice mills in Sub-Saharan Africa, revolutionizing rice paddy processing. This initiative is designed to boost self-sufficiency and stimulate economic growth in Gombe State, reducing the price of a 50kg bag of rice from N100,000 to N60,000 while creating over 10,000 jobs and aiming to eliminate hunger by 2030.

In addition, the Sujimoto Cement manufacturing project is focused on drastically lowering the price of cement from N7,500 to an average of N5,000 per 50kg bag. Collectively, these initiatives will establish the Emirate city of Gombe as a leading industrial hub and the nation’s food basket.

Dr. Sijibomi Ogundele is the Group Managing Director of Sujimoto Holdings, the Czar of Luxury Real Estate Development, and the mastermind developer behind the renowned Giuliano. Our other audacious projects, such as the most sophisticated building in Banana Island, LucreziaBySujimoto, the grandiose Sujimoto Twin Tower, the tallest twin towers in Africa; the regal Queen Amina by Sujimoto, a monument to royal affluence; the magnificent high-rise LeonardoBySujimoto; the Sujimoto Farm; an advanced farm estate system that incorporates housing, farm hospitals, hotels, and markets within an ecosystem, creating opportunities for agro-tourism and affordable housing., among other projects that have etched an indelible imprint on Nigeria’s skylines, a testament to Sujimoto’s unrivaled mastery of modern-day engineering.

