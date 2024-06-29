Sujimoto’s $225m iconic Leonardo Project set to break 45 year old record , reward investors with high ROI

In 1979, Nigeria recorded a monumental history when the iconic NECOM tower, the country’s major national asset, which has stood for the past 45 years, was ordained as the tallest building in West Africa at a stage where Cocoa House ceased to remain the final height of architectural progress.

The 106-metre imposing skyscraper at the epicentre of Ikoyi, housing the headquarters of the famed NITEL building, which is today looming in scarcity of electricity and unavailability of sustainability, is set to pave the way, handing over the crown of ascension to a first-of-its-kind vertical city—the LeonardoBySujimoto, deemed to span over 165 metres into the sky of Lagos, raising the bar for excellence and setting a new standard for luxury living.

Never would anyone have known that young Olasijibomi Ogundele, the GMD of Sujimoto Holdings, who grew up within the creeks and sands of Agege, is now fueling the life-long spirit of possibility through passion and dedication, breaking a 45-year-old record and erecting the iconic, tallest, and most sophisticated building not just within Nigeria but the entire Sub-Saharan region of Africa.

Inspired by the great works of the 16th-century Italian polymath and sculptor Leonardo Da Vinci, the iconic $225 million Leonardo waterfront Condominium Project embodies the pinnacle of luxury living and unrivalled sophistication, standing at the very core of grandeur, art, and modern architecture. With many FIRSTS! Within its record, the Leonardo building will become the 1st building in Nigeria with over 48 Electrical Vehicle Charging Stations; the 1st building with a Virtual Indoor Golf bar; the 1st Building with a standard IMAX cinema; the 1st building with 8 private swimming pools; and the 1st building set to offend every form of Mediocrity with Fendi, amongst many other first records. According to Dr. Ogundele, the Leonardo waterfront project has been meticulously designed to completely overhaul and undo the high level of mediocrity that has plagued the Nigerian luxury real estate sector over the years, positioning the country ahead in infrastructure innovation and delivering a never-seen-before luxury living experience across the entire Sub-Saharan region of Africa.“The Leonardo is more than a building; it is our commitment to not only break the 45-year-old record or surpass the iconic NECOM tower, but to challenge the spirit of possibility, bringing over 20 years of experience in erecting Nigeria’s first vertical city and the most luxurious waterfront condominium in Africa.” Dr. Ogundele added.

Just like the ME 5-Star hotel in Dubai and the 520 West 28th PENTHOUSE in New York City, all master bathrooms at the LeonardoBySujimoto will have limited-edition sanitary ware by Zaha Hadid and Maison Valentina who are the Rolls Royce of Sanitary Wares, as well as other top-of-the-line features and facilities such as full home automation, a fully fitted European Standard kitchen, 3-metre Oikos doors, Duravit’s by Phillip Stark, Award-winning sanitary ware, Simone Saragoni’s Technogym Olympic size temperature-regulated swimming pool, Mini-mart, Mini-clinic, Hair salon, interactive lobby of 5-star hotel standard, 17th floor Sky restaurants, Interactive Techno-gym, squash court, 48-seater B&O standard IMAX cinema, Creche to raise future Champions, Children Arcade Room and Playground, amongst a host of other Elite Only amenities.

With gigantic dreams and tall buildings moulded through the furnace and core foundation of D.I.E. (Diligence, Integrity, and the spirit of Excellence), SUJIMOTO has completely shattered the norms in luxury real estate while setting new records worthy of attention. Sujimoto is preparing to construct a never-before-seen vertical city in Nigeria, complete with a helipad, a feature that elevates the Leonardo to a level that rivals the finest structures in Paris, New York, London, and Miami.

Despite the current economic downturn, Sujimoto as a luxury real estate Market leader in Nigeria remains bullish in the face of adversity, facing every obstacle with shared commitment to turn sod on what will become the most elevated living experience in Africa. In a bustling metropolis like Lagos, the feeling of having access to a helipad is an absolute treasure. The traffic on the Lekki-Epe Motorway can cause frustration, and the gridlock on the third mainland bridge between 4 and 6 p.m. demonstrates that everyone in Lagos, regardless of wealth, must share the stress of traffic.

Sitting majestically above 165 metres, the LeonardoBySujimoto helipad would be one of the highest helipads in Africa, with specific parameters that allow for safe landing and take-off for various classes and sizes of helicopters, even if the specifications are the same as those of the United States Marine One, the H160M Guépard of France, or the AgustaWestland AW101 of Japan.

The 35-storey Leonardo project, which has been meticulously designed to offend Mediocrity with Fendi, houses a limited collection of 2-, 3-, and 4-bedroom apartments with over 600sqm private villas in the sky is estimated to rake in an average of 200% ROI for the savvy investors who are opportune to participate in the off-plan acquisition before ground-breaking in Q3 2024.“

As a global thumb rule for luxury real estate, our clients and other smart investors across the world have come to terms with understanding the philosophy and secrets behind off-plan investments, which they have long taken advantage of through our previous projects that today serve as the potent antidote for inflation and edge for wealth creation,” said Dr. Ogundele.

Where others see calamities, the luxury real estate czar has consistently spotted opportunities that could become a trailing path for the future of the next economy while contributing to the influx of collaborative investment, especially among Nigerian entrepreneurs.

Currently sold at a price of $1 million, the 3-bedroom apartments at the Leonardo waterfront property will sell for $1.5 million during construction and $2.5 million upon completion, offering investors who seize the opportunity up to a 200% ROI in the next 2 years.

The highly anticipated and most talked-about ‘Vertical City’’ in Nigeria, the LeonardoBySujimoto, is not only attempting to beat previous achievements and set new records but also aims to become the main repository for global luxury brands, an elite destination wrapped in a first-of-its-kind, unique krion Façade designed through a feat of collaboration with other world-leading architects, engineers, QAs, and MEPs, ensuring the iconic structure maintains its shimmering look for the next 100 years.”For us, the solidity of a building is more important than its height; this is why we have assembled a global team and the best hands to construct the iconic LeonardoBySujimoto building, which represents a symbol of our nation’s progress, ambition, independence, creativity, modernity, and quest to surpass the achievements of the late 1970s.” Dr. Ogundele added.

As the sun sets over the tranquil waters of Banana Island, casting its golden glow upon the horizon, the LeonardobySujimoto, when completed by Q4 2026, will stand as the next beacon of opulence and unrivalled sophistication, serving as a retreat for the true 1% of the 1% luxury aficionados and a sanctuary for those who demand nothing but the best.

LeonardoBySujimoto, which is expected to launch before the end of July 2024, has already sold out over 50% of its first stage units and has a very strict KYC to ensure it attracts and brings in only one type of clientele. However, to own 2, 3, or 4 bedrooms of the LeonardoBySujimoto, kindly contact Hillary on 08098521646 or Mya on 08091243555, and they’ll provide you with the details and requirements of what it takes to own a piece of the Leonardo.

Dr. Sijibomi Ogundele is the Group Managing Director of Sujimoto Holdings, the Czar of Luxury Real Estate Development, and the mastermind developer behind the renowned Giuliano. Our other audacious projects, such as the most sophisticated building in Banana Island, LucreziaBySujimoto, the grandiose Sujimoto Twin Tower, the tallest twin towers in Africa; the regal Queen Amina by Sujimoto, a monument to royal affluence; the magnificent high-rise LeonardoBySujimoto; the Sujimoto Farm; an advanced farm estate system that incorporates housing, farm hospitals, hotels, and markets within an ecosystem, creating opportunities for agro-tourism and affordable housing., among other projects that have etched an indelible imprint on Nigeria’s skylines, a testament to Sujimoto’s unrivalled mastery of modern-day engineering.

