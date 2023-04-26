Sudan: FG publishes emergency numbers for evacuation of stranded Nigerians

The Ministries of Foreign Affairs and Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development have expressed concern over the situation in Sudan.

Through the ministers, the Federal Government has published emergency numbers for those stranded Nigerians,

A joint statement by the Geoffrey Onyeama and Sadiya Faruk urged parents to advise their wards to be calm as concerted efforts are being made to evacuate all Nigerians stranded in Sudan.

The joint statement signed by the Permanent Secretaries of Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Disaster Management and Social Development, states that Nigerian students are also advised to maintain constant communication with the Nigerian Embassy in Sudan for further directives. Furthermore, the statement also advised all Nigerian nationals to guard against undertaking the treacherous journey to the borders on their own, in view of the dangers involved.

Nigerian Embassy officials in Sudan can be reached through the following numbers: +2348035866773, +249961956284, +2348063636862, +249961956274, and +2349066663493.