Succor for Niger East Constituents as Sani Musa Distributes 20,000 bags of Rice, Maize, others

Ignatius Okorocha, Abuja

In a renewed effort to cushion the economic hardship on his constituents in Niger East Senatorial District, Senator Sani Musa , distributed 20, 000 bags of rice, maize and other grains to them across the various wards on Thursday and Friday this week.

The intervention programme tagged ” 313 Palliative/ Ramadan package distribution” cut across the 2,053 polling units in the nine local governments of Suleja, Gurara, Tafa, Paikoro, Chanchaga, Bosso, Rafi, Munya & Shiroro making up the Niger East Senatorial District .

Explaining to journalists the essence of the intervention program, Senator Musa noted that the gesture was for all his constituents, irrespective of party affiliations, to alleviate the prevailing economic hardship in the country, especially in Niger East.

” “This is just my way of giving back to the people who voted me into office. It is my resolve to continue to do my best to bring dividends of democracy to them “, he said .

The responsive legislative gesture , he added , is required strategy of addressing the root causes of the current economic difficulties and also geared towards promoting long-term economic stability and prosperity of the people of his Senatorial district in particular and Niger state at large.

“These food items are a humble gesture to ease the burden of our families during this period. I pray that they bring sustenance, joy, and blessings to all who receive them’ he said.

Specifically in Paikoro Local Government Council, the items distributed include 232 Bags of Rice; 464 Bags of Millet, 464 Bags of Maize, among others.

Items for the local Government council were received by the Constituted Palliatives Distribution Committee consisting the Paikoro Local Government Council Chairman, Hon Umaru Aminu Yandayi, the Hon Commissioner for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises, Mrs Elizabeth Shaba; the Paikoro Local Government APC Chairman, Hon Jibrin Mohammed (Anti-Boss), Hon Walijo Ahijo and the Paikoro Local Government 313’s Coordinator, Hon Danjuma (DJ Gwam).

Similar channels of distributions , were also used in other local government councils in the Senatorial District .