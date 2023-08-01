Subsidy removal: We’ve no reasons to call off Wednesday’s protest — Ajaero

AKOR SYLVESTER, Abuja

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC)) has directed Nigerian workers across the country to come out enmass for today’s protest against what it described as anti people’s policies of the present administration of President Bola Tinubu.

The congress in a statement yesterday, said the meeting of its leader with government Tuesday has not changed anything or stop the Wednesday August 2nd protest.

The congress statement signed by its president, Joe Ajaero, said the action would continue until government attends to its demands.

Labour is demanding immediate reversal of anti people’s policies, including the recent hike in fuel pump price, school fees and VAT.

Others were, immediate implementation of resolutions with the congress, jointly signed with government and TUC, fixing of the nation’s refinery in Porthacourt, Warri and Kaduna, release of withheld 8 months salaries of university lecturers and workers, accord recognition and support to the presidential steering committee and the work of its sub committees and to put a stop to inhuman actions and policies of government.

.There is no room for violent protest in Nigeria, IGP warns NLC, TUC

Meanwhile, the Acting Inspector-General of Police, IGP Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, has expressed concerns about recent developments regarding planned nationwide protests by the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and Trade Union Congress (TUC) slated to commence nationwide Wednesday.

The Force Public Relations Officer, ACP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, who disclosed this noted that while being mindful of the right to peaceful protest, as enshrined in the 1999 Constitution, the IGP urged all parties involved to ensure that the planned demonstrations were conducted in a peaceful manner to prevent being hijacked by miscreants, due to the previous ugly experiences of such protests in most major cosmopolitan cities in the country.

However, the IGP acknowledged the grievances raised by the labour unions and the importance of constructive dialogue, which he considers very vital in addressing these issues.

The IGP ordered the Commissioners of Police, CPs in charge of various commands, and supervisory Assistant Inspectors-General of Police, to engage in fruitful discussions with the NLC/TUC leadership to foster understanding and reach common grounds on the planned protests.

The statement read in part: “A peaceful and coordinated approach is crucial to achieving meaningful solutions and preventing any form of violence or disruptions to public order, should the protests persist.

“The Nigeria Police Force reiterated its commitment to ensuring the safety and security of all citizens during the period of the planned protests as all necessary measures to facilitate the peaceful conduct of these demonstrations have been emplaced.

“However, it is hereby reaffirmed that any attempt by miscreants to exploit the situation for violent purposes viz-a-viz vandalism, gangsterism, and extortion will be met with firm, professional and commensurate lawful approach.

“The Police will not tolerate any act that threatens the peace and well-being of our country.

“In light of the potential challenges posed by the planned protests, the Nigeria Police Force is fully prepared to deploy all available resources to maintain law and order and to protect the lives and property of our citizens.

“The IGP therefore calls on all officers to be vigilant, professional, and uphold the highest standards of conduct during this period,” he said.

The Police boss urged all stakeholders, including the NLC, TUC, and other civil society groups, to embrace peaceful dialogue as the most effective means of resolving grievances, while also reemphasizing that the Police is committed to ensuring a secure and conducive environment for open dialogue, constructive engagement and mutual understanding for a seamless exercise of civil rights.

However, the Trade Union Congress of Nigeria, (TUC), has directed all its state councils in the 36 states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory, F.C.T, Abuja to mobilise for a protest against what it described as draconian policies of the Federal Government of Nigeria.

It will be recalled that at his inauguration, the president Bola Ahmed Tinubu removed subsidy leading to a sharp rise in the price of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) also known as fuel. This resulted to a hike from N190 per litre to N540 and later N620 per litre.

This development has brought about untold hardship on Nigerians with many having to trek kilometers to work and places of business.

Organisations have shut down and workers laid off because of the anti-poor policy.

The statement of TUC, signed by its president, Festus Osifo and the general secretary, Nuhu Toro yesterday said, “the congress is not averse to the removal of subsidy; we support the fact that it has to be removed but there must be measures in place to ameliorate its effect on Nigerians.

“And such measures include: fixing of the refineries and possibly building more; functional transportation system; living wage, good medical facilities and employment.

“The policy was not thought through which is why its impact is excruciating on Nigerians.

“Sadly, when Nigerians cried out the federal government proposed a paltry sum of N8,000 for poor families without details on mode of payment.

“Annoyingly also, the same government is giving a whopping sum of N70bn to 469 lawmakers and N39bn to the judiciary. The injustice and impunity cannot be tolerated.

“Three days ago, the organized labour (TUC/NLC) was at the Villa for a meeting with the federal government to discuss further on the palliatives but government boycotted the meeting slowing down the negotiation process.

“Nigerians are dying and we cannot afford to keep quiet any longer. The federal government must realise that governance goes beyond declaration of emergency on food security; it is time to swing into action to avert the starvation in the land.

“Government promised to attract investors when they win elections which we have not seen.

“They should go abroad, get investors, create more decent jobs and provide an enabling environment for investment in terms of security and others. It is when more people get employed that taxes can be paid and government will more money.

“The exchange rate is abysmally high and stifling businesses. This has affected the cost of production and inflation rate. Naira should not be on a free fall; no country allows that. Nigeria is dollar dependent and our only major source of forex is oil and painfully we cannot refine our crude.

“The federal government has failed to manage it forex well and it is taking toll on the pockets of Nigerians.

“Government must come up with good monetary policies that will help investments and also empower the naira.

“President Bola Ahmed Tinubu -led administration has said that so far the sum of N1trn has been saved from the removal of subsidy in two months. If they knew the country would save that much within two months why then borrow the sum $800m World facility? It shows improper planning or it could also be that some people somewhere took advantage of the situation to rip-off the country.

“All affiliates and State councils of congress are hereby directed to mobilise their members for action by midnight of today, 1st August, 2023”..

FG confident Labour Union will shift strike – Gbajabiamila

The federal government has expressed confidence that the labour unions would shift their proposed industrial action, scheduled to begin on Wednesday.

Chief of Staff to the President, Femi Gbajabiamila, disclosed this to newsmen after a closed-door meeting with the leadership of the unions on Tuesday in Abuja.

He said that the unions have accepted the proposal for palliatives to cushion the effect of the fuel subsidy removal as announced on Monday by President Bola Tinubu in a nationwide broadcast.

‘’We appealed to labour to call off the strike tomorrow. And they all agreed that Mr President’s broadcast was a welcome development and they will go back home to talk to the leaders that are not here today.

‘’So, we are hopeful that they will do the rightful and call off the strike tomorrow,’’ he said.

Mr Festus Osifo, Trade Union Congress National president, said that the meeting with the federal government was fruitful based on the broadcast of Mr President on Monday.

He said that the unions were informed by government representatives that the various palliatives proposed by the president were just the baseline and that more palliatives will be coming.

‘’For us, we felt that the President has said that N1 trillion has been saved in the last two months that what he proposed is not far reaching.

‘’Now, as part of the principle of negotiation, when anything is put on the table, you’ll accept but you’ll push for more.

‘’So on our path, we’ve said that what you put on the table is not enough, and that they can do more.

‘’We think for example, that 3,000 buses are not sufficient. By the time you divide 3,000 by 37, you will see how many they would come up to,’’ he said.

On the issue of the minimum wage proposed by the President during the broadcast, Osifo said that the meeting also made observation on that, adding that it was not part of what the union was asking for.

He said that the issue of minimum wage was a legal thing that requires constitutional amendment and that there was no time for such now.

‘’The Committee on the minimum wage has not been constituted. But what we have been advocating for is wage award that doesn’t have much bureaucracy, that you don’t have much issues around the law.

‘’Because the law that prescribed minimum wage says every five years, until you amend that, no other thing can key in.

‘’But we said for the immediate, let the federal government come with wage award just like some state government have announced that they will be paying 40,000 or 50,000. So they should do something like that.

‘’We have also heard some states saying that they’re going to pay PMS allowance of XYZ amount. So those are the wage awards that we were thinking off and we are pushing government to do,’’ he said. (NAN)